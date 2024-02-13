Feb 14 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(5) SMASHING makes the trip from the Highveld and Clinton Binda appears to have picked the right race.

(6) SWEET JULIA is struggling to improve but has a chance in this weak maiden field.

(1) LADIES DAY is a long-time battler but has shown patches of ability. Much better than her last effort.

(7) RIBBONS ’N FLAGS showed some improvement on the Poly last outing and could be coming to hand.

Race 2 (1,600m)

Gareth van Zyl appears to hold the whip hand.

(1) TRUE LOVE’S KISS has made steady improvement and Gavin Lerena will be aboard the filly.

However, stable jockey Athandiwe Mgudlwa rides (8) CANFORD QUEEN, who finished behind her stablemate last run. Both try the Poly for the first time.

(4) VALLI GAL has been showing steady recent form with blinkers. The stable is in form.

(5) ACCUMULATE improved last run. The filly has patchy form but can go close on her day.

(2) I’M DIVINE is lightly raced but has run a good race on the Poly.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(2) IRON MONGER has been consistent on the turf. He is back on the Poly and tries first-time blinkers.

(4) ELECTRIC STORM was not far back on the Poly last time with the blinkers removed. The gear is back on.

(5) KING’S ISLAND has some fair Poly form but was a beaten favourite on the turf last run. He can make amends.

(6) MOON HARVEST needed his last run. With a handy weight, he is one to watch.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(6) RODRIGUEZ has been banging on the door and should be able to beat the three-point rise in the handicap after his last-start second.

(5) SHOOT THE RAPIDS has had only three starts and made a smart handicap debut. He looks progressive.

(2) AFRICAN DUSK was a narrow winner last time. He finished off his race well and the extra furlong should suit.

(9) LUCRETIUS was much improved last run. He stays the trip and has the benefit of Rachel Venniker’s 1.5kg allowance.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(3) ESQUEVELLE has some useful Highveld form over the trip. He is a seven-time winner and the switch to the Poly should suit.

(4) LUNARCAM and (5) DONQUERARI met last time with only a head apart. The Louis Goosen-trained latter is 0.5kg better off but there should be little in it.

(6) MASK ON stepped out of the maidens into an 80MR handicap and landed the winner’s cheque at long odds. He takes another step up in class but to carry only 52kg.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(3) VISION OF WILL has come good for Paul Gadsby, having finished in the money at her last five outings. She gets 1.5kg relief from the saddle and, from a neat draw, should be a big runner.

(1) AVERNI PRINCESS is 1.5 kg worse off on their last meeting but has been knocking on the door for some time. She can turn the tables for her second victory.

(7) KENNEDY made a winning local debut over the distance. Lightly raced, she makes her Poly debut and can follow up.

(2) FULL OF MAGIC has been consistent and, from a good draw and Richard Fourie up, she is a must for all exotics.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(3) RED ROSES TOO is quick and is back on her favourite surface. She has a big weight but looks capable in this field.

(1) CONTRA FISCUM did not start well for her new stable but was ridden by an inexperienced apprentice. She was an impressive maiden winner on the Poly.

(4) LOVE BOMB is difficult to catch but she will land another win for Frank Robinson. This could be her optimum trip.

(6) AISLING has not been far back at her last two starts over the trip. She has dropped in the ratings and must have a winning chance.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(7) BOWIE is never far off them and is due for a change of fortune. He is over his best course and distance.

(1) WILLIAM RUFUS has his third run after a break and is holding form. He should make a bold bid.

The grey (5) VOLDEMORT has been a touch unlucky at his last two outings. Fourie is back in the irons after being “taken out” at their penultimate start.

(6) LAST ONE STANDING has run two smart races since his maiden success three starts ago. He has been rested but appears to have some scope.