Feb 15 SA (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(9) PLENILUNIO did not run badly on debut and her second run is best ignored. She could be the surprise package of this race as she is meeting very weak opposition.

(2) OUT THE MIST is unreliable but was not disgraced when fifth last time and can do a lot better this time round.

(3) JUMPING ANALIA was caught very late last week and is threatening to win.

(4) TOGETHER AGAIN ran well when third last time and should contest the finish again.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(9) KISSING MACHINE ran well in both starts and should be ready to go one better this time.

(1) DONNA MO won at Turffontein on Feb 10 and, if she appears here, deserves respect in this line-up.

(2) PLAY WITH FIRE is holding her form well and can contest the finish again.

(3) HIGGLEDY PIGGLEDY, who showed improvement when runner-up last time, is holding form well and should pose a threat in this field.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(2) ROSSORE FINALE put in a disappointing effort last time but probably needed that run and can bounce back to score.

(1) NO PLACE LIKE HOME is battling to get out of the maiden ranks but did run well last time.

(3) OFFICER IN COMMAND has never been beaten too far off and should contest the finish again.

(4) IN A BLUE MOON may have to do a bit more to beat these rivals. Place chance.

(5) MASTER TIK TOK did not show his best last time but can do better over this distance.

(8) GAMER showed some improvement last time and could improve further.

Race 4 (2,600m)

(5) KADIZORA has lacked a strong finish over the shorter distances but could be much better over this marathon trip.

(1) TAXHAVEN has been fair of late and has no problem with this type of distance.

(2) JUDGEMENT DAY ran second at Turffontein on Feb 10. Chance if he backs up.

(3) KAROO GOLD showed some improvement with blinkers on last time and could like this much longer distance.

(4) AGAMEMNON has changed trainers since his last run but will not be a surprise winner.

(6) CRYSTAL MAIDEN is consistent and could also improve over this trip.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(2) VIVA BRAZIL is still improving. He is much better than his current rating.

(1) GLOBAL IMPACT may have just needed the last run and can contest the finish once again.

(3) PLAYER has been unreliable of late but is clearly not out of it.

(5) KING’S EXPRESS has won two of his last four starts and deserves respect.

(6) CELTIC RUSH won three of his last four starts. Returns from a break and may need this run.

(10) MASTER CHRISTMAS won by a wide margin, so will be a threat on handicap debut.

The Mike de Kock-trained pair (11) DUBAI HILLS and (12) HOLOCENE are also capable of playing minor roles.

Race 6 (1,450m)

(3) ALABAMA ANNA is fit and in good form, so should make a bold bid.

(1) DUENNA is fit and won her first race last time and could have more to offer.

(5) JUST BE NICE and (6) LITTLE MIZ SWAGGER are both first-up from a break. Not out of it.

(9) SECRET RECIPE and (10) WOODLAND GLADE were not beaten too far in their latest starts and could earn some money.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(2) MAIN DEFENDER has won six of his seven races. He does meet elders this time but he did thrash them once before (admittedly on good weight terms).

(1) EYE OF THE PROPHET is clearly better than his last run but does need it further.

(3) MELECH is in good form and has sprinted well before.

(8) MUJBAR makes his local debut. Won three races overseas.

(10) SWING UPON A STAR can contest the finish again.

(5) CAPTAIN PEG is well weighted and has an each-way chance.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(4) LINKIN NAVIGATOR was run out of it late last time and, having had only six starts so far, has room for major improvement. He could be the one to stick with.

(2) DR FAUSTUS needed his last run and could improve.

(3) DONTSHOOTTHEBARMAN is holding form and can contest the finish again.

(5) VAR PARK is seeking a hat-trick but tackles a tougher lot. The 4kg apprentice’s claim, though, will come in handy.

(6) STORM PLAYER and (7) ETHANATOR disappointed last time but can improve.

(8) WORK OF TIME has shown promise but tackles male rivals this time.