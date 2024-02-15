Feb 16 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) SPLICETHEMAINBRACE did well to win on debut and can follow up but there are others who are also improving and the Gavin Smith-trained newcomers could pop up.

(3) BRETTY was slow away on debut, so could show vast improvement this time.

(7) MAGDALA has put in two pleasing efforts and can fight out the finish.

(8) MAGICAL RIVER showed a lot of improvement in her second start and could be ready to win.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(6) ANATOLIAN SILVER has not been beaten too far in his first two starts and should like this longer distance. Jockey Richard Fourie will give him every chance.

(1) JET BUND was a disappointment last time but is clearly capable of better and should fight out the finish.

(2) ’O CAPTAIN could improve and play a minor role.

(3) MASTER OF DEFENSE is threatening to win a race and should be in the mix.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(1) MENTALITY MONSTER was not disgraced on local debut. Longer distance suits.

(2) PLAYER X was unreliable in KwaZulu-Natal but can win a race like this on local debut.

(3) MO FLOW has been much improved of late but does go a lot further this time.

(4) WOLFRAM, (6) JOE HARMAN and (7) BELLE’S FIRST WAVE are all battling maidens but would not really be surprise winners in a weak race.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(10) TRIP TO BARBERTON has run some nice races on turf; perhaps this could be her winning turn.

(7) ON THE GUEST LIST is unreliable but ran well last time and will be a serious threat.

(2) TRUMP MY QUEEN disappointed on the Polytrack last time but can bounce back to score on the grass.

(4) LADY WRITER and (5) TURNTHEBEATAROUND are worth considering.

Race 5 (1,600m)

A competitive handicap but the way (4) PEDRO finished off his races in recent outings on turf makes him a top proposition here.

(1) STORM COMMANDER is better than his last run would suggest but he is drawn badly.

(2) AFRICA’S ROCK is holding form but still needs to do more to win this contest.

(3) MEETATTHEWINDSOR was a surprise winner last time. The form has not really worked out but he is not one to be left out of the calcutations.

(7) WATCH TOWER and (11) SLAINTE MHATH are two who could be better than their merit ratings suggest.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(1) KHAYA’S HOPE is a class animal, and he has been very good in the last 12 months. He returns from a break but is weighted to win and should do so.

(3) BUSH TRACKER has been best around this distance and can contest the finish.

(2) PRINCE OF FIRE is surely better than his last run would suggest and can go a lot closer this time. (8) MHLABENI is course-and-distance suited and could earn some minor money.

(5) INHERIT THE RAIN is not an easy ride but can run a place.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(1) SATURN MOON ran well on local debut. Holds a winning chance over this longer distance.

(3) KILMONIVAIG seems better than her last run and could go close from a good draw.

(4) BURN BABY BURN is improving and can win.

(6) DAWN OF GOLD is holding her form well and can fight out the finish yet again.

(7) BEAU KALA was touched off last week – respect.

(8) WHATABALL made headway in her latest start and could be the surprise package of the race.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(12) PERSISTANCE has not won for some time but has not been beaten far in recent runs and could be of some value.

(1) FERRANDO is speedy and should be near peak fitness now, so deserves the utmost respect.

(2) ABOVE THE WORLD makes his local debut and could surprise.

(5) WAR LAUNCH put in an improved performance last time and can score off this rating.

(7) GLOBAL GODDESS is consistent and should be right there at the finish yet again.