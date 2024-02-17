Feb 18 South Africa (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(5) QUID PRO QUO has gone down narrowly in both starts and the form has panned out quite well.

Newcomer (8) MAGICAL VIEW is described by her trainer as a very nice filly, while her exposed stablemate (2) ETHEREAL VIEW has placed in all three starts.

(4) RADIANT HEAT was a well-beaten second at only her second start and is likely to improve.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(10) SAMUEL LONGSWORD made a promising debut where the form has worked out well.

(11) GOLD RUSH KID raced greenly in a promising debut around the Greyville turn in soft ground. Down the straight, he should improve nicely.

(8) CHINABERRY was all at sea on debut and should come on with the experience.

(2) HAVANA MOON was staying on nicely at long odds on debut and is another who should have come on.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(6) TOTHESTARSANDBACK has found support in all three starts, two of which were “no show” in the soft. Her best effort has been on this course on good ground. She can make amends.

There should be very little between (10) DAWN SURPRISE and (2) JAZZ CAFE, who finished within a neck of each other when they last met. Both are threats.

(11) MISS PLATINA was well beaten over a mile last time but is one to watch in this race.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(9) TOMYRIS was touched off over this course and distance last run and can go one better.

(2) BLUE HORIZON has improved since donning blinkers. This could well be her optimum trip at this stage.

(5) MADAME POMPADOUR has been costly to follow but has never been far back of late. She faces only a modest field.

(8) ELUSIVE BELLE has also been trying further but one of her better recent efforts has been over this course and distance.

Race 5 (1,750m)

(2) GIVERS GRACE found her last start too far in the soft ground and is back over a more suitable trip. She has drawn well.

(4) LEOPARD LADY always gives her best and is long overdue for her second win.

(9) CELTIC BEAUTY was narrowly beaten on this course in a smart handicap. Down in class, she should make a bold bid.

(10) MASCHERINA was the beaten favourite in the race where Celtic Beauty was second. She, too, has only had three starts and has Richard Fourie aboard.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(1) BOM BOM made a promising debut for his new stable over this course and distance. A repeat can see him win.

(6) GIMME A RAINBOW has been consistent and was not far back from (5) HAPPY WANDERER last time. He is now 2kg better off and can turn the tables.

(2) ALL THE TIME has finally come good, winning his last two outings. But he drops 200m in trip.

Race 7 (1,500m)

(5) ROYAL VICTORY looks to be something of a handicap certainty after his win in the Grade1 Betway Summer Cup. But that was last November. This could be a warm-up for the Champions Cup at Turffontein later in the year.

There should not be much between (10) FORMAGEAR and (6) IMILENZEYOKUDUDUMA when the two last met in the Christmas Handicap. Only a neck separated them. The latter, who subsequently ran a cracker behind the smart Gladatorian when a beaten fancy on this course, is now 1kg better off.

(9) CABINET SHUFFLE is an interesting runner who could surprise.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(9) KIMBALL O’HARA has some fair Cape form and may finally have come to hand after showing up against stronger rivals last time.

(8) GODFATHER looks to have a good chance with his Highveld form over the trip.

(6) PAPA C finally had his consistency rewarded when dropped back to a mile. With only a three-point rise, he can score again.

(12) SAFE SPACE has a tough draw but was narrowly beaten at his last two starts.