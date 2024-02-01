Feb 2 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000)

(1) SHINE IN MEMPHIS disappointed in her last start but a change of trainer could spark improvement.

(2) BEST INTENTIONS lacks a strong finishing kick but has been consistent of late and should make a bold bid at scoring a first win.

(3) GOTCHA BUZZ has only been modest in her two local starts but could do better on the grass this time. So deserves some respect.

(5) NAIROBI shows pace and ran well when last seen on the turf.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(1) KITTY MO is holding her form well enough to score in this line-up. She was third against the colts and geldings last time over this course and distance.

(3) SEA OF TEARS has held her form in her two local starts and will be right there at the finish once again.

(2) VENETIAN MOONLIGHT found betting support but flopped on local debut. That was on the Polytrack and she might like it back on the turf.

(6) TIBETAN TEMPTRESS and (9) SPRING IN HER STEP are also capable of improvement.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(8) WILLIAM’S LEGACY showed improvement on local debut, and it was over this course and distance.

(2) LORD CAPULET was seen to make late progress last time and can have a lot more to offer.

(3) RUN FOR ME flattered to deceive in the Western Cape but can win on local debut if at his best.

(5) MO FLOW showed vast improvement last time and can go one better.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(2) PINNACLE blows hot and cold but impressed when scoring last time, which was over this course and distance. She does seem to run well for this apprentice.

(1) DEFINITELY MAYBE beat that rival when they last met and is better off at the weights but this shorter trip could swing this in favour of the Gavin Smith-trained filly.

(3) ROSE OF BAYEUX was a bit of a disappointment when only fourth over this track and trip last time but could at least get closer this time.

(4) CHERE FOR ME was outpaced over the 1,000m but could surprise this longer distance.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(3) ENCHANTED SKY seemed to take a lot longer than she should have to get out of the maiden ranks but did run well when third last time and could score in a very competitive handicap.

(2) ESTHER is very speedy and has been effective over this distance.

(1) TIPSY TINA could be a threat under a 4kg-claiming apprentice.

(4) LADY MAJORCA won well on local debut and could have a lot more to offer.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(4) VISION OF WONDER has flopped in his recent runs but they have been races around a turn and he is more lethal up a straight so he could bounce back to score.

(1) ROSE FOR TRIPPI was not beaten far on local debut and has a winning chance.

(2) EUROPEAN SUMMER has been good all season but does get outpaced early before finding a good finish. So is clearly a hard filly to win with.

(3) COOL WINTER is unreliable but can pop up under regular rider Richard Fourie.

Race 7 (1,900m)

(9) ELLIS ISLAND is good over this track and trip and will give them something to chase down.

(7) ST CLOUD is holding her form and should like this course and distance. She will be a live danger.

(2) WOODLAND RIDGE was a surprise winner when sporting blinkers last time. Can follow up.

(1) REACH FORTHE STARS won a maiden last time out but is capable of earning some more money.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(1) SEQUOIA is holding his form well and should fight out the finish yet again. His last two wins were on the Polytrack but he has done enough to be a threat on the turf this time.

(4) CENTRAL CITY is not reliable but is capable of winning when in the mood.

(5) JASPERO was unlucky last time out but may find this distance a bit short.

(6) E ROMIACHI likes this course and distance and holds a winning chance.