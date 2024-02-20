Feb 21 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

The Frankie Lor-trained Happy Together (Alexis Badel) winning the Group 3 January Cup (1,800m) at Happy Valley two starts back on Jan 10. Based on that form, he will be hard to beat in a Class 1 affair in Race 2 on Feb 21.

Race 1 (1,200M)

1 Savvy Chic gets down to Class 4. His last run in this grade returned a win and he draws suitably for this contest with Karis Teetan aboard. The one they must beat.

2 Wood On Fire is favoured with the 10lb (4.54kg) coming off his back with apprentice Ellis Wong’s booking. He loves the track and can make his presence felt.

5 Kilindini has a tricky gate to overcome but he is racing well. A threat.

4 Glory Cloud was sound on debut and can improve second-up. He has the scope to do so and just needs luck from the gate.

Race 2 (1,650M)

2 Happy Together is a seriously good horse who raced without luck last start at Group 3 level. He was a winner in that grade two starts back when winning the Group 3 January Cup (1,800m) at Happy Valley. A return to that level of form should see him take top honours.

3 La City Blanche rarely runs a bad race and deserves a win. He has been in sound form and should contend strongly.

7 Mr Ascendency slots in light and should get an opportunity. He is versatile and comes into this off the back of a strong last-start third.

4 Dancing Code has a win, a second and two thirds this term. He is next in line.

Race 3 (1,200M)

4 Great Achiever has ability and it would not surprise to see him bounce back. Drawn ideally, he is worth taking a chance on.

2 Jolly Companion can mix his form but there is definitely some talent there. Suited in this grade, it would not surprise to see him turn it around.

11 Alloy King knows what it is all about over this course and distance. He slots in light and is in the right vein of form.

3 Happy Fat Cat can roll forward and lead. He will give this group something to reel in.

Race 4 (1,200M)

3 Son Pak Fu was a competitive fourth last start at Group 1 level. He is racing well and a return to his preferred course and distance suggests he will be hard to beat.

6 Bundle Of Charm is in the form of his life. He has not put a step wrong of late. He will be fighting this one out.

1 Duke Wai has the class edge but will be forced to lug the hefty impost. He will be right there in the thick of things, though.

8 Tomodachi Kokoroe is advantaged at the bottom of the handicap. But he will need to step up to have a serious shot.

Race 5 (1,800M)

10 Kyrus Unicorn made a stack of ground late last start and can take another step forward. He is going the right way and gets a superb chance.

11 Sunny Baby won well last start and might be able to surprise as he goes back to Class 4.

6 Mr Aladdin is tracking the right way. If his setback is a thing of the past, he is a worthy inclusion.

12 Turtle Again slots in light and just has the gate to overcome. He is in very good form and can figure in this grade.

Race 6 (1,650M)

10 Noble Win is in the right vein of form and has shown that a first win is close. He is worth taking a chance on under Matthew Poon from the ideal draw.

2 Win Win Fighter is racing well and was a solid winner two runs back. He has remained at the form and gets another super shot off a suitable mark.

5 Galvanic has the ability but is struggling to piece it all together. Gate 1 should afford him the right chance.

1 Gallant Valour has sprung to prominence this season. He just has the awkward draw to overcome.

Race 7 (1,650M)

8 Escape Route finds a suitable contest. He has been super consistent of late and any luck can see him go on with it. The light weight is a bonus.

12 Red Hare King is in terrific form – with three seconds and a win from his last four starts. Lightly weighted, he gets his chance.

4 Tourbillon Prince can mix his form but does have serious potential on his day.

1 Galaxy Witness loves to run home without winning. He is consistent, though, and a hot tempo could easily bring him strongly into contention.

Race 8 (1,200M)

3 Copartner Ambition is the one they must beat as he chases a fifth win this season. He has got a stack of ability and can continue his ascent, especially from an ideal gate.

1 Wonder Kit just does not know how to run poorly. He is consistent and is a huge threat under a familiar pair of hands (that of Lyle Hewitson).

7 Bon’s A Pearla finally got on the board earlier this campaign. She will get back and finish strongly.

5 Winning Icey is third-up and returns to his preferred course and distance. Keep safe.

Race 9 (1,000M)

9 Atomic Energy goes about his racing very well, especially at Happy Valley. He appears to still have plenty of rating points in hand and gets a super chance to win.

1 Explosive Witness won well last start and can continue to race at that level of form. He has the big weight to contend with, but his recent form has been superb.

5 Happy United continues to raise the bar and this is another test for him.

3 Heroic Master can easily reverse his form and take his shot at this group. Next best.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club