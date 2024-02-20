Feb 21 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

Most of these runners met in the race won by Trafalgar Square.

(11) BIG SLICK finished best of all with apprentice Brevan Plaatjies aboard and he has the ride again. However, he has drawn widest at 11 which could prove tricky.

(8) PURPLE POWAHOUSE meets Big Slick on 1.5kg better terms for a 1½-length beating and should be able to turn the tables.

(7) HEAVEN’S WILL carries top weight after his recent maiden win. Looking progressive, he can follow up.

(9) HIGH VELOCITY is 11kg better off with Big Slick and can make it count.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(4) MORGAN LA FAY is back a furlong in trip but has been showing solid form over 1,400m. Richard Fourie partnered her to her last win and is aboard again.

(5) BERENGARIA makes her local debut and comes off some steady Highveld form over the trip. She has a handy weight.

(6) ACACIA’S BLOSSOM is never far off them and comes from a very much in-form Louis Goosen stable.

(3) WARSHIP was badly in need of her latest start after a six-month layoff. She is quick and should improve with the step-up in trip.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(6) DONQUERARI is long overdue after being close-up in his last four starts. He goes well over this course and distance.

(10) NOW I GOT YOU has the worst draw but ran a cracker first-up for Nathan Kotzen. He makes his Poly debut but a repeat effort should see him close again.

(5) COTTON RON, like his stablemate Donquerari, has been knocking on the door. He goes well on the Poly and has a light weight.

(4) MR HENLEY has improved with cheek pieces and was not far off last run. He enjoys the Poly.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(5) MASTER FUEGO and (6) ANCIENT WORLD could fight this one out. The three-year-old pair got rating increases after their last outings, with Ancient World winning and Master Fuego finishing runner-up. Both have consistent form over this course and distance and they meet at level weights, so it could be down to luck in running.

(8) RED WILLIAM was right behind Master Fuego after making his local debut. He had some useful Port Elizabeth form on the Poly and should feature again.

(3) CAPTAIN CASEY is the highest rated. He needed his last run and will be a big threat on his best form.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(5) PURPLE OPERATOR probably needed his last run. Duncan Howells has booked 2.5kg claimer Kobeli Lihaba to replace Fourie and this could make the difference.

Fourie partners (4) CUPID’S SONG but the gelding has not been out since last November, which is a concern.

(2) JOSHUA HOTSNAKE has his third run after a layoff. Course-and-distance suited, he looks primed for a big effort.

(7) ONE IRISH ROVER has come good in his last two outings on the Poly. He is up in class but relishes the course and distance.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(1) MIDNIGHT CALLER was close-up to stronger rivals last time and goes well over the course and distance. Weiho Marwing has booked 4kg-claiming Plaatjies and, from the best draw, they can go all the way.

(4) HIPPOCRATES steps up a furlong in trip after showing consistent form over shorter. He is back on his favoured surface.

(6) EDDIE THE MOVER has top weight and was a close-up third to stronger horses last time.

(5) GIAMBATTISTA won well over this course and distance last time but is up in class with a three-point rise in the handicap.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(5) ALITTLEBITNAUGHTY has not been far behind at recent starts and likes this course and distance.

She is 1.5kg better off with (9) QUANABI on their last meeting and the latter has the widest draw. With Fourie in the irons, she must have a strong chance again.

(4) KITTEN’S ADVENTURE has steady form against stronger horses and has done well over this course and trip.

(8) GREEN DREAM made sudden improvement last run when touched off over this course and distance. Chance on a repeat showing.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(10) DRIVE BY has the worst draw but has been knocking on the door. She was close-up over this course and distance last time.

(5) HATTA is always dangerous and took on stronger rivals last time. She is back on what looks to be her favourite surface.

(1) KINGSMEADS KRYSTL has the best draw and was a good second over this course and trip last time.

(4) POURSOMESUGARONME scored last start but cannot be ignored despite a four-point rise.