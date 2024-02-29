Feb 29 South Africa (Turffontein) preview

Race 1 (1,450m)

(1) GOLD AGENT has been threatening and should have no problem with the longer trip.

(3) HIGGLEDY PIGGLEDY showed improvement last time and will not go down without a fight.

(2) SILKY JET was not striding out last time and could make amends.

(4) ARABIAN RED is improving and warrants each-way consideration.

Race 2 (1,450m)

(1) FEEL ALL RIGHT showed good improvement when backed at long odds last time and should run well if overcoming a wide draw.

(10) GLAWARI claims 4kg – she pulled up fatigued last time and that run should be ignored.

(9) THE PLAYBOY BOMBER drifted on debut but watch for market support.

(11) AGA BOMB never produced when hot favourite on debut recently but should know more about it over the extra.

Newcomer (7) CHIEFTAIN’S SHIELD, (5) HIGHVELD STORM, (2) FORCE DE DIEU and (8) RUN RUN RIVER could make the quartet.

Race 3 (1,500m)

(1) BILLY BOWLEGS pulled up striding short in the Summer Cup. Rested, he could flash up fresh.

(4) CHROME TOURMALINE is honest and should make her presence felt.

(5) SLINKY MAPIMPI has found form and should be involved.

(7) HOUSE OF ROMANOV never showed in the Guineas but should do better.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(3) WARHAWK BOMBER looks the one to beat but many could capitalise if he fluffs his lines.

(6) JURY’S OUT is in form and rates the biggest threat.

(8) TYRCONNELL did well in his post-maiden run and could go on.

(7) MK’S DREAMS, (1) BLOOMINGTON, (2) CHAMPION WARRIOR, (9) POCKET WATCH and (10) WEATHER WIZARD all have decent each-way claims.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(5) ELEMBEE and (8) MAGICAL FLIGHT can run one-two while (4) ESCAPE ARTIST should not be far off.

(1) BONIKA, (2) LADY FALLON and recent maiden winner (9) FRANCES ETHEL could challenge.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(8) DUBAI HILLS appears to have most scope for improvement but stablemate (12) NO PLACE LIKE HOME is improving with racing and could follow up on his maiden win.

(3) POORLITTLERICHGIRL will enjoy this sharp tack and could keep on galloping.

(7) CELTIC RUSH needed his last run badly but could still be short of a run.

Race 7 (1,800m)

(6) DIMAKO’S JET won impressively at the second time of asking and should relish the longer distance – the one to beat.

(1) KUDZU and (7) COPPER JOHN could feature if problem-free.

(3) DONNA MO has scope for improvement and could go forward from a wide draw. Each-way hope.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(5) IN THE ETHER won again last start but, on weight difference, she could play second fiddle to (8) LADY CRUSADE.

(6) PENDRAGON as well as stable companions (11) RISKY BUSINESS and (4) OUT THE MIST are capable of filling the trifecta.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(3) CELESTIAL CITY is looking for four straight wins but comes off a long break and could just need it but stablemate (5) SILVER TUDOR, who is racing fit, could be the one to follow.

However, on recent form, (2) MOUNT PILATUS, who deserves his second victory, should beat him.

(4) TSAR BOMBA was never comfortable last time but enjoys this track – respect.