Feb 3 South Africa (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,160m)

(1) BLUP BLUP was supported in all four races but failed to deliver. She was bumped at the start last time and could get it right now.

Another to disappoint last start was (2) SMASHING but her saddle did slip. She looks to be the improver. Watch for a big run.

Stable companion (3) MAGICAL STONES could get into the mix.

(4) TOGETHER AGAIN has let followers down but could make the quartet.

Watch the three newcomers.

Race 2 (1,160m)

(1) BOB has attracted money but has been costly to follow. But his turn should come soon.

(7) SO SEDUCTIVE comes off a lengthy layoff but, if ready, should go close. Watch.

(6) PRECIPEACE disappointed second-up but should be given another chance.

(4) MAJOR STRIDES and (2) PEARL HARBOR (claims 4kg) can improve.

Race 3 (1,160m)

(1) SIBERIAN STEEL is holding form but gives big weight to improving runners.

(9) JOKER MAN is having his third run after a rest and could go in again.

Fillies and stable companions (7) ARTICUNO and (12) CITYSCAPE look to have most improvement after their maiden wins. Either could follow up.

(11) FULLIAUTOMATIX is running well and must be included in the tierce and quartet.

Race 4 (2,400m)

(1) ZEUS beat (4) GOOD COUNCIL by 3¼ lengths last time and was penalised 2kg. It could get closer but Zeus appears to have a bit in hand.

(3) EAST COAST could be the joker in the pack. He could produce form over the marathon distance.

(5) BREEZE OVER was troubled by his breathing issues last time but could get into the trifecta.

Race 5 (1,600m)

Small field of seven runners but anything could happen, depending on the pace.

(7) SUKHUMVIT won impressively on the second time of asking. She gets 5kg from (4) LADY FALLON, who is another on the up.

(1) IPSO FACTO and (2) CAPE LIGHTS have honest form and both are course-and-distance suited.

(3) RIVER QUERARESS has yet to win over this trip but cannot be ignored.

Race 6 (1,600m)

Mike de Kock holds the cards in this Grade 2 Wilgerbosdrift Gauteng Fillies Guineas.

The unbeaten (1) GIMME A NOTHER could be anything. She should make a bold bid to extend her sequence to five.

If she fluffs her lines, stablemates (4) WHITE PEARL and (2) SILVER SANCTUARY could come to the fore.

(3) EGYPTIAN MAU was not striding out last time and, if problem-free, could get into the reckoning.

(5) LET’S GO NOW showed her ability with a gutsy victory over (4) WHITE PEARL and cannot be ignored.

Race 7 (1,600m)

They will have to be good to beat (1) SANDRINGHAM SUMMIT in this Grade 2 TAB Gauteng Guineas.

Things did not go his way in The Dingaans last time. Taking nothing away from (2) PURPLE PITCHER, who was victorious, Sandringham Summit should turn it around.

In the same race, (3) GIMMEANOTHERCHANCE was run out of it and should be involved again.

The rest of the field are capable of making the quartet.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(1) PUERTO MANZANO, (2) COUSIN CASEY, (6) SAFE PASSAGE and (7) SON OF RAJ are fresh and could finish off strongly in an open field.

Racing fit are (11) TULIP TREE, (12) ZUZAN and (8) HUMDINGER.

Race 9 (1,600m)

(3) FRANCES ETHEL just came off a maiden victory after drifting in the betting. The field is just moderate and she could score again.

(5) SILVER HUNT and stablemate (9) WOODLAND GLADE needed their last runs and could challenge.

(4) COURAGEOUS and (7) MIGHTY GODDESS could get into the money, too.