Feb 4 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Helios Express, a four-time winner from six starts, is clearly the best horse in the Hong Kong Classic Mile (1,600m) in Race 7 at Sha Tin on Feb 4.

Race 1 (1,200M)

3 Beat Hollow can find the front from his wide gate. From there, he can prove tough to reel in on his preferred surface.

10 Fortune Master is competitive in this grade and steps away from an ideal draw. The strong booking of Zac Purton warrants plenty of respect.

2 Super Elite steps down to Class 5. He has been racing well and can easily surprise.

1 My Intelligent gets 10lb (4.5kg) taken off his back with the booking of apprentice Ellis Wong. His last run in this grade returned victory earlier this season.

Race 2 (1,000M)

14 Mr Good Vibes can improve again, especially over this course and distance, where he has done his best racing. The one to beat with no weight.

4 Sparkling Dolphin will be looking to run the field into the ground from the front with good “front-running” jockey Lyle Hewitson up.

3 Lifeline Express is lightly raced but has placed twice in two outings.

1 Metro Warrior can mix his form but does have his fair share of ability. Do not discount.

Race 3 (1,200M)

1 I Give is a six-time winner this term and his go-forward racing style once again affords him a superb chance, especially from gate 3.

3 Young Champion makes his debut. There is a bit of a buzz around this guy and his form before arriving in the city was solid.

6 Ka Ying Victory struggled up in grade last start but he deserves another chance. Purton retains the ride and he gets his shot.

10 Midori Beauty slots in light and he can easily make his presence felt again.

Race 4 (1,400M)

9 Gold Tack can take another step forward following his good last-start effort. With even luck, he shapes as the one they must beat.

14 King Of The Court can mix his form but did catch the eye late last start. He is favoured under the featherweight impost.

4 Sky Heart closed into second first-up in Hong Kong. He clearly has got some ability and will be finishing fast under the in-form Hugh Bowman.

1 I Can improved sharply in Class 4. He can make his presence felt with Purton up.

Race 5 (2,000M)

9 Swan Bay has been knocking on the door and has shown that a first Hong Kong win is very close. He slots in light and has a suitable draw to ensure a sweet run throughout.

3 Simple Hedge has been competitive without winning this season. He can put his best foot forward from the inner-most barrier.

7 Intrepid Winner, a two-time winner at Happy Valley, can mix his form at times but is worth considering.

5 Escape Route is capable against this group. Next best.

Race 6 (1,000M)

7 Victory Moments is worth taking a chance on, especially as he displayed a strong level of talent across four runs last season. His most recent trial at Conghua was sound.

2 Pleasant Endeavor gets 10lb taken off his back with Wong up. He will roll forward and get his chance.

5 California Touch can mix his form but his run two starts ago was phenomenal. A return to that level will see him prove competitive.

12 Baby Crystal is super consistent.

Race 7 (1,600M)

HONG KONG CLASSIC MILE

1 Helios Express is the best horse in the race and is clearly the one to beat. But the odds will be short. He has done everything right ahead of this race.

8 Fallon has been superb in his last two starts. He has a powerful finish and can give this race a big shake.

9 Star Mac is the blowout hope. He just needs a tempo to suit.

3 Helene Feeling is honest and he rates strongly.

Race 8 (1,800M)

GROUP 3 CENTENARY VASE

6 Happy Together continues to improve and is favoured following his last-start win in this grade over the distance, albeit at Happy Valley. He has an ideal weight and the turn of foot to defeat this group.

12 Nimble Nimbus can improve after his latest effort. With a light load, he is worth each-way support.

1 Straight Arron has the class edge over his rivals, but he may find this trip a touch short in Group 3. The hefty impost is not ideal, too.

11 Five G Patch is worth keeping safe. Next best.

Race 9 (1,400M)

10 Patch Of Time draws well and should be able to find a soft lead from there. He was brave last start when holding on for third.

11 Sunlight Power turned his form around to finish a close second last start. He is drawn suitably.

4 Top Scorer has twice finished second in two starts in Hong Kong. He has draw 12 out of 14 to overcome.

5 Master Tornado is a winner in waiting and Karis Teetan pairs favourably once more with him. Keep safe.

Race 10 (1,200M)

11 Magniac was super impressive with victory last start. He rises in grade but is favoured under no weight. The one to beat with Angus Chung’s 5lb allowance.

4 Chancheng Prince is always competitive over this course and distance. He has a suitable draw and rates strongly.

10 Gummy Gummy’s record is superb and he has returned this campaign in good order.

3 Ping Hai Galaxy has the runs on the board and is a winner in this grade. Keep safe.

