Feb 4 South Africa (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(7) FINE ONE looks the one. He has strong form – a debut second and a second-up victory.

(8) IBHELE beat Fine One on debut. There should not be much between the two.

(4) QUID PRO QUO just lost narrowly in her Vaal debut. The filly is worth each-way.

(9) JUST RECKLESS was also runner-up on debut and then won comfortably at her next start.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(6) APEX PREDATOR made a promising debut at long odds and meets a modest field. Any progress should see him home first.

(7) VATHOMVLAFFIE has shown some ability. Given the strength of this field, Corne Spies seems to have picked the right race.

(5) HEAVEN’S WILL is coming to hand slowly. His last two runs have been in the soft and blinkers come off.

(10) DOWNTOWN DUBAI makes his debut and may be worth watching in the market.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) VIHAAN’S QUEEN has finished close-up to two well-regarded fillies at her last two starts. The one to beat.

(2) SWEETER THAN HONEY has taken time to come to hand and was narrowly beaten last start. Rachel Venniker’s 1.5kg allowance will come in handy.

(4) MADAME POMPADOUR has been costly to follow but she has ability and could finally get it right.

(7) BLUE HORIZON led last start but was not able to hold the challenge from Off Limits. Deserves another chance.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(5) SEND ME, who has only had two sprints, is bred for the mile. With Richard Fourie in the saddle, he will get every chance.

(3) ROCK OF BISMANTOVA boasts some fair Highveld form and stays the trip well. Gavin Lerena makes the trip to ride him.

(8) TIBBOTT BOURKE has the widest draw but has improved with blinkers. Definite winning chance.

(4) ISORENDER is back over what appears to be a more suitable trip and has a money chance.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(7) LILLYBELLE has her third run after a break and is never far behind. This race looks ideal, more so with Venniker’s 1.5kg allowance.

(8) BOSNAY has been disappointing but the handicappers have been reluctant to drop Darryl Moore’s filly. At her best, she is also a strong contender.

(1) MISS GIBSON showed up well first run back from a break. She has not been out of the money in her last five starts. With pole position, she must be considered.

(4) BALLROOM BLISS has not been too far back on the Highveld and makes her local debut. She has a big weight but has a chance.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(2) HARLEY STREET impressed in his comeback run behind stablemate Super Fast. This trip will suit and Fourie has been booked.

(5) MASTER JOSH ran a cracker behind seasoned sprinter Ishnana last time. This trip suits better.

Stablemate (1) SHAMPOMPO SHAMPIZI is never far back. He has been rested but goes well over this course and distance and has 2.5kg-claimer Kobeli Lihaba atop.

(3) ULTRA QUICK returns from a layoff but is having his fourth run for the stable and is likely to improve.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(2) WILLIAM ROBERTSON is a top-class sprinter looking for his fourth successive – and 11th – victory. Spies was reluctant to travel him down for the Grade 1 Cape Flying Championship for this easier picking.

(3) PRAY FOR RAIN is as game as they come and kept on gamely to hold the rejuvenated (8) ULTRA MAGNUS last time. The extra furlong will suit.

(5) ISHNANA is still honest at nine years of age and he loves this course and distance. He is hunting for his 12th win.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(8) FRENCH PRINCESS has been rested but made good improvement when tried with blinkers.

(3) INEVITABLE shed her maiden last time but earned a hefty merit rating. If she runs up to that, she could be hard to beat despite her big weight.

(6) MAGGIE SMITH has been holding form well and should be involved in the finish.

(1) CHELSEA FLOWER is always game but was runner-up behind French Princess when last they met. She is now 0.5kg better off.