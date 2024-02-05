Feb 6 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

The well-related (2) DARK WINTER is one of just three runners in the line-up with race experience. She ran well enough on debut in a good field to be able to win a race of this nature with improvement.

Well-bred newcomers (3) SYMPHONY IN WHITE and (8) EUREKA DIAMOND must be respected, especially if attracting market support.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(4) MAURITIUS KESTREL and (8) BRIGHT FUTURE are likely to improve with the benefit of a run.

But (6) ONE STRIPE should have their measure if building on the promise of his encouraging introduction behind a subsequent winner.

The betting should provide a guide to the chances of the newcomers.

(1) GOLDEN DESTINY, (5) GNARLY and (7) ARISTOTLE are of particular interest, given their attractive pedigrees.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(2) IGUGULETHU has been costly to follow, but proved his form and well-being with a good third in a competitive 1,200m race on Met Day. He finished second in his only start over this distance, so could be worth another chance.

(1) COUNTER ATTACK improved in his first start as a gelding to finish runner-up under a big weight. He remains open to further progress.

(6) TAM’S KNIGHT is also likely to pose a threat after two encouraging outings, the latest of which was a good second over track and trip.

(7) FLASH LIGHTNING’s last-start eighth can be ignored.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(1) STRATA has been costly to follow but she did finish behind (7) TEQUILA SKY last time over 1,000m and is 1.5kg better off. She is worth another chance, although Tequila Sky retains both the form and experience to mount another serious challenge.

(2) STEALINGTHETHUNDER and (4) SPIRIT GUIDE are unexposed likely improvers who cannot be taken lightly either.

(5) LOOK FORWARD and (10) A THOUSAND KISSES complete the shortlist.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(1) COUNTDOWN was outclassed in a Grade 1 over 1,600m last time. But he sets a good standard on the form of his course-and-distance second at Grade 2 level in his previous outing.

Last-start winners (5) YELLOWPORSCHEROAD and (6) DANCE VARIETY receive chunks of weight from that rival and will likely fight for another victory.

(4) JERUSALEMA RAIN ought to appreciate reverting to this trip off a lower mark.

(3) PIROSHKA and (2) CHARLIE CROKER also have the means to get involved.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(5) SILVER SCREEN impressed when winning over this course and distance last time. On that evidence, the in-form galloper should remain competitive despite a penalty.

(4) COUNTRY TIME and (3) PALO QUEEN are again likely to be threats on these weight terms.

(6) EASY MONEY and (7) QUERANDI could also get closer.

(9) ON BOARD is inconsistent but is more than capable of having a say reverting to this trip.

(8) WHERE’S THE PARTY has maintained a good level of form at a higher level and off higher marks over further, but should enjoy dropping back to this distance with blinkers refitted.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(2) JAPANESE ROSE beat subsequent winner (4) MONTELENA in a similar contest over this trip before contesting and finishing unplaced in a Grade 1 last time. The filly cannot be underestimated at this level back from a break.

Montelena was unlucky in that previous meeting and made amends in her most recent outing.

Given the manner of that win, Montelena is good value to defy a five-point penalty and the resultant weight turnarounds with (5) UNCONQUERABLE LADY and (6) FUN ZONE.

(7) SUMMER LILY and (3) MY FLOWER FATE are talented sorts with scope to improve. They are not without chances either.

Race 8 (1,800m)

(7) TYPEFACE and (5) CATTALEYA are closely matched on the form of a recent course-and-distance meeting. It could pay to side with the latter, who is favourably drawn on this occasion.

(1) CLOUD CHASER seems to be better off at the weights and is ideally positioned in stall No. 1, thus capable of posing a threat.

At the weights, (3) DUAL AGENT and (2) WOMAN’S WORLD ought to make their presence felt, too.

(4) BUSY LIZZIE, (6) FAMILY POWER, (8) TWO A PENNY and (12) COULDITBE are others with legitimate claims of having a say in this wide-open affair.