Feb 7 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,400m)

(5) ELEGANT ACT was a beaten favourite last run, finishing behind (3) LITTLEBLACKVELVET. But that was in a handicap and she is now 4kg better off.

Littleblackvelvet has the booking of 2.5kg-claimer Kobeli Lihaba and can get into the firing line again.

(4) ONE SMART COOKIE was running on strongly last time and is worth each-way.

(9) EMERALD GREEN makes her Poly debut and goes over this trip for the first time, but is a must in all calculations.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(4) SHOTGUN WILLIE has his third run after a long break. The blinkers come off and he can improve over the extra furlong.

(5) CIRCLE OF GRACE makes the trip from the Vaal and was not far back last run.

(3) BRAVE VOYAGER was second over this course and distance last run. With a handy weight, he surely has a strong chance.

(6) FEW DOLLARS MORE was a game winner last run under a light weight. The eight-point rise could scupper his chances.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(8) WHATSUPBUTTACUP took on stronger opposition at her last two outings. With Rachel Venniker’s 1.5kg apprentice allowance, she looks to have a strong chance against weaker company.

(6) COLUMBIA ROAD is seldom too far back and her best recent effort has been on the Poly. Strong each-way chance.

(4) INGAKARA steps up in trip but goes well on the Poly. She also has a handy weight.

(5) DOCTOR’S ORDERS disappointed in her last two starts on the soft. The switch back to the Poly and removal of cheek pieces could make all the difference.

Race 4 (1,900m)

(8) FUTURE SAINT was running on late last time and should strip fitter for this assignment.

(3) MAYOR OF MERRIVALE found good support last start but ran out of steam after showing early speed. He can be expected to do better.

(5) VIHAAN’S BOMB improved when sent over a bit of ground last run. The Poly and the extra distance could bring out his best.

(1) THE GREEN GALLANT plugged on gamely at his last two outings. A money chance again.

Race 5 (1,900m)

(2) FINE ADMIRAL has been taking on stronger rivals at recent outings and did not finish far behind. He goes well over this course and trip against a weaker field.

Highveld raider (9) ZOOMBOMBER has also been up against stronger horses and has a strong chance, too.

(3) SAFE SPACE was touched off in a tight finish over this course and distance and got a three-point rise for his effort. Red-hot Richard Fourie stays aboard.

(4) RAVENS SWORD looks held by Safe Space on their last meeting, but has his third run after a break and should enjoy the extra ground.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(5) CHARA SANDS is running over his best trip and has not been far back in his last two starts on the soft. He will appreciate the change of surface against a modest field.

(7) QUESTION OF FAITH has been up against stronger rivals of late. He gets first-time blinkers and a 4kg claimer (Brevan Plaatjies) up which should see him competitive.

(2) TRAFALAR SQUARE is over his best course and trip and was a comfortable winner last time.

(4) GRIFFIN PARK won well first-up for his new stable. He can go on with it.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(9) LASHLAROO looks progressive and has shown up well in two recent sprints with blinkers. This distance should be more to his liking and he could prove a touch too classy for this line-up.

(5) KUMEMORI was a recent maiden winner with first-time blinkers on the Poly. The form has held up.

(7) SUNDANCE KID had been consistent leading up to his recent win over this course and distance. He can go back-to-back.

(6) IBUTHO is a tough veteran who cruised home last time. Venniker’s claim offers some relief from his hefty burden.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(2) DOLLAR A DIME was in a tough field last time. She ran a smart race over this course and distance in her penultimate start and, from a good draw, should make her presence felt.

(5) FLIGHT MANEUVER makes her Poly debut but can be dangerous back over a more suitable trip.

(9) JAZZ DIVA is a recent winner over this course and trip. In fact, she has been close-up in all of her recent outings.

(3) MAURITANIA surprised last run. Fourie gets the leg up and she can follow up.