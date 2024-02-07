Feb 8 South Africa (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,450m)

On earlier form, (3) BREATH OF MAGIC would be an obvious choice but his recent form is poor.

Respect (2) GUARDIA REGINE – he looks the likely improver.

(1) GALLADORN is improving with racing and should be involved.

(4) OKLAHOMA TWISTER, (5) PHALA MILLIONS and others are looking to improve.

(10) DUKE OF ARGYLL tailed off in both starts but champion Sam Mosia rides – watch.

Race 2 (2,600m)

Seven runners compete and the pace should make no difference.

(1) BATTLEGROUND and (4) POSITIVE ATTITUDE look the likely winners in a good race.

(2) BANHA BRIDGE and (6) FUSHIMI INARI should not be far off each other but the latter could turn it around on weight difference.

(3) ARLINGTON ACTION cannot be ignored.

(7) ROYAL MAZARIN could feature.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(4) BOSSY BOOTS is ready to win but stable companion (5) WAITFORGREENLIGHT could get it right, trying blinkers again and with 4kg off her back.

(6) JUMPING ANALIA is not going to the Oscars but is a must for trifectas. The rest could battle to place.

Race 4 (1,450m)

(2) EMPRESSOFNORMANDY, (3) SOUND MACHINE and (5) LADY GREENSLEEVES should finish together on collateral form and any could take it. However, they will have to contend with (1) QUICK TRIP, who makes her debut in Gauteng.

(4) LIKE A BUTTERFLY and (10) LADY LENNOX are place hopes.

Race 5 (1,450m)

(3) RICHARD THE FIRST has a winning chance if he manages to get going sooner.

(11) WILLOW EXPRESS should give another honest performance.

(6) FULLY LOADED deserved his second win and should not be far off from a good draw.

(12) MITCH GOT HIS WISH should run well.

(1) SEA ANEMONE, (4) RATTLE BAG and (9) WORK OF TIME make up the shortlist.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(7) CARNELO could keep on galloping. He is 2kg worse than (6) A PLACE IN THE SUN for a 4.25-length beating on an earlier run and could confirm.

(2) TOFFAS should give a good account of himself.

(1) DUNGEONS can show up if managing to avoid interference.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(1) LA MOOHAL is on the up and the form has been franked – he rates the one to beat.

(5) GODFATHER, (6) PRINCESS AZARIAH and (7) LIBECCIO ran below form in their respective races and are capable of much better.

(4) DIESEL’S SHADOW could find form to upset calculations.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(7) LADY CRUSADE, a winner two starts back, is in fine trim. Should go very close.

(10) IN THE ETHER has a wide draw but can finish strongly.

Stable companion (8) CIRCUS LIGHTS was a late scratching last week but could run into the money if he takes his place.

(1) SAKHALA IS’CATHULO comes off a maiden win.

(3) LIL MISS MONEYBAGS, (6) GALLA VANTING (rested/changed stables), (9) SIMPLY MAGIC, (11) SMELTING and (12) RED CARPET GIRL could all get into the action.