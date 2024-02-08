Feb 9 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(7) SILVONIAN was unlucky not to win on debut. He was slowly away and finished best of all but just failed to catch a more experienced runner. With improvement expected, he should prove hard to beat.

(8) SERENDIPITOUS has run two fair races so far and should do even better this time. There are numerous runners making their debuts and the betting should be the best guide regarding their chances.

(1) BRAD BOWN is a Global View colt.

(3) GOLDEN LINK is a son of Gold Standard and (5) MY BEST SHOT is a Fire Away colt.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(4) VENETIAN MOONLIGHT only tired late last time out over 1,400m, so could be the right one dropped to a 1,200m trip this week.

(1) GLOBAL LADY makes her debut. She is bred for further but would not be a surprise winner representing the Alan Greeff-Richard Fourie team.

(5) WINNING GRACE is unreliable but is obviously better than her last run would suggest and she can contest the finish.

(6) STRING OF LIGHTS makes her local debut and could show up prominently.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(6) RAPTOR ISLAND, with a handy claim, can keep rolling to score.

(1) KING OF QUEEN did not show much on local debut but is capable of improvement.

(4) WAR SWORD is improving and can contest the finish.

(2) CAPTAIN EFFICIENT is course-and-distance suited and has a winning chance.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(3) OFFICIAL SECRET was an impressive winner last time out and the handicapper took the very unusual route of giving her a 14-point penalty. That will not affect her for this race but it will make things difficult for the five-year-old mare in handicaps in the future.

(1) CRIMSON PRINCESS has ability and makes her local debut.

(2) MEDLERS TART has not been at her best of late but is course-and-distance suited.

(4) RARATONGA ROSE is clearly a lot better than her local debut showed and she could be the surprise package here.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(6) HAWK CIRCLE was a bit of a disappointment last time but give him another chance.

(3) SINGLE FILE looks much improved of late and could be better than rated.

(4) THE CHARIOTEER showed his true ability with a good last run and is not out of it.

(5) CHARLIE MALONE is holding form and should be right there at the finish yet again.

(7) BRIDGERTON got his act together for a good win last time and could have more to offer.

Race 6 (1,600m)

Fourie will ride (6) UNITED EXPRESS, who has been running very well of late and can score.

(1) GIDEON’S DAUGHTER impressed with a follow-up last time and deserves respect.

(2) IDABELLE does not always show her best side but still rates a decent each-way hope.

(3) FIRE GLOW is back on the turf and can run into the placings.

(4) FOR ALL WE KNOW is consistent and was a confident-boosting winner last start.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(4) WARM WINTER NITE found traffic problems last time and could score with a better ride this time.

(1) POMPEI WARNING has improved under trainer Gavin Smith and can contest the finish.

(5) FIERY DUKE looked a lucky winner last time as he just caught (8) GRADUATION TIME very late.

(6) FOREST SPY’S merit rating keeps dropping and one of these days he will pop up.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(9) YOU WIN AGAIN may have just needed her local debut and could pop up to score.

(7) GLOBAL GODDESS is very consistent and clearly not out of it.

(1) MISTY CLIFFS ran well on local debut. Has more to offer.

(2) REGINA BELLISSIMA is clearly better than her last run would suggest. Keep her in your calculations.

(3) SI GIOCA has been kept to the Polytrack of late, so could be better than rated on the turf.