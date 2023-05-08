February leaps to maiden success

February (Daniel Moor) lifting late to get the measure of the front-runner Apis (Mohd Zaki) in the Restricted Maiden race (1,600m) on Saturday. PHOTO: STC

February took the proverbial month of Sundays to hit top gear on Saturday, but, luckily for his legion of backers, those anxious moments did not take as long.

Daniel Moor was already getting busy in the saddle, but the Sacred Falls three-year-old was not quite presenting like an even-money favourite at the 400m of the $75,000 Starlight 2021 Stakes Restricted Maiden (1,600m) event.

Up front, Apis (Mohd Zaki) had Jungle Cruise (Wong Chin Chuen) safely held, and the race seemed well in his keeping.

The tierce looked all done and dusted. But not for February, who eventually sparked up with 250m left.

Unleashing a brisk turn of foot, he quickly gathered in the pair to cross the line a length clear of Apis, with Jungle Cruise third by an identical margin.

The winning time was 1min 35.38sec for the 1,600m on the long course.

Trainer Stephen Gray’s decision to revert to waiting tactics with the Falcon Racing No. 7 Stable-owned gelding proved to be spot-on.

“It wasn’t a strong race, but he’s a lovely horse,” said the Kiwi handler, who later saddled a double, courtesy of Gemilang ($30) in the $30,000 War Affair 2014 Stakes Class 5 race (1,400m).

“At his last start, he raced too handy. He was out of his comfort zone.

“I told Daniel to just trust the horse and ride him quiet, and he did.

“He’s a nice horse who should have won his second and third starts. He keeps turning up, and, from a two-week back-up, he’s done a good job.”

At those two placed efforts in similar Restricted Maiden company, February flew home from the rear, despite not having the smoothest run in transit.

But a more positive ride at his last start on April 23 did not bear fruit. He stayed one-paced to the line.

Saturday’s breakthrough handed Moor his first 2023 win, as well as a mini-milestone of 50 winners in a country he was visiting for the seventh time.

The day got even better for the Australian jockey nine races later, when he won his third Kranji silverware – the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Classic (1,400m) astride the Michael Clements-trained Coin Toss.

“It was a small field, there was a lack of any real speed. I was actually surprised they went at the gallop they did,” said Moor, relieved he had not been hoodwinked by the cat-and-mouse affair.

“But he showed at his last start that when ridden a little closer to the speed, he doesn’t finish off as well.

“He’s a young horse with quality, and who’s still learning his craft.

“We made it nice and simple to go back, and we found a nice spot with cover.

“He did take a little while to get his act together and hit the line. But the strongest part of his race was the last bit, which is encouraging.”

Licensed for three months until June, Moor is likely to be both February’s educator and jockey for a while longer.

“With development and care, which he’ll get with Stephen, who’s not afraid to take his time with horses, he’ll go through his grades,” said Moor, who was in his second week of riding at Kranji.

“The Falcon Racing team, who are very good to me, are also a very patient sort of owners, which is good.

“He’s still developing. Even if it’s not this prep, or the beginning of next, at his third preparation, he’ll really shine.”

After forking out NZ$130,000 (S$108,000) for February at the New Zealand Bloodstock Ready To Run sale in November 2021, the powerful Thai racing outfit has collected more than $60,000 in stakes from his one win and two placings in five starts.