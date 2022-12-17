Fiery Diamond still sparkles

The Benno Yung-trained Fiery Diamond looks capable of notching up his fourth consecutive victory on dirt in Race 9 at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Race 1 (1,400m)

13 Alloy Star is returning first-up but looks wound-up to perform fresh.

3 Jiangxi Stamina is making a welcome step down to Class 5. Jockey Vincent Ho’s nomination is a big push to his chances.

2 Joyful Genius is making the same dip and is also favoured under champion jockey Zac Purton.

1 Angels Hunter is better than his record suggests.

Race 2 (1,200m)

4 Hero Icon appears forward enough to win first-up in Hong Kong. The only hindrance is the wide gate.

2 Brave Dreams is consistent and shapes as a leading player.

9 E Rainbow has shown glimpses of ability and has secured the right draw.

12 Master Of Luck is finding more with each run.

Race 3 (1,000m)

7 Excellent Fighter is doing plenty right ahead of his debut.

2 Baby Crystal is better than what he showed when beaten second-up over the course and distance.

4 Atomic Energy has impressed in his trials. Apprentice Angus Chung’s 10lb (4.54kg) claim is a big help.

6 Cool Blue has gate speed and is worth each-way consideration.

Race 4 (1,400m)

10 Kasi Farasi is very dangerous off this mark over his favourite trip. He has also drawn nicely.

5 Victory Scholars is racing well and should take another step forward following a tidy first-up run.

9 Tycoon Jewellery mixes his form but, with a clean run late, looks capable of figuring.

6 Flying Sword does his best work when first-up from a break.

Race 5 (1,600m)

8 Over The Moon should be nearing his peak with three runs under his belt this season.

2 Cheery is in sound condition. He is third-up this term and is a course-and-distance winner.

4 Turquoise Alpha can do little wrong. His consistency holds him in good stead.

10 Pakistan Friend is expected to roll forward with his rookie’s 10lb claim and will take plenty of catching.

Race 6 (1,200m)

9 Pulsar Strider is in a rich vein of form. This contest looks more than suitable for him.

3 Cape Breton soared into third first-up. With that run, he appears more than capable of figuring.

11 Dream Pursuer has had issues but has since trialled well. He appears ready.

4 Bundle Of Charm has claims.

Race 7 (1,200m)

10 Happy Fat Cat is a very straightforward galloper. He should roll forward and can return to winning ways.

2 Flying Bonus should also find a positive position. He will improve further after fading to fourth last time.

1 Call Me Teddy mixes his form but improvement should enhance his chances in Class 4.

5 Stand Up has missed narrowly in latest two efforts on dirt. Keep safe.

Race 8 (1,000m)

3 Handsome Bo Bo went very close first-up over the course and distance. With even luck, he shapes as a leading player.

5 Keep You Warm is better than his record suggests.

2 Whizz Kid is in superb form. Chung’s 10lb claim is very handy.

8 Ping Hai Galaxy does some of his best work over this course.

Race 9 (1,200m)

3 Fiery Diamond is chasing a fourth consecutive win on dirt. This contest looks well within his grasp.

7 Red Desert is consistent. He is after an overdue win.

12 Youthful Deal slots in light following an impressive last-start victory. He has secured a favourable draw.

2 Man Star just needs to offset the wide draw. Keep safe.

Race 10 (1,600m)

13 Happy Day is a very nice horse and he looks well placed getting up to the mile.

12 Accelerando is on fire with two wins from his last three outings. He needs only to handle the rise in class to be a factor.

8 Massive Action is the likely leader and will be hanging around for a long way.

7 Stunning Impact is in his career-best form. He can make his presence felt with the right run.

