Fifth Super Salute to Jason Lim

Saturday’s highly anticipated Class 2 sprint over 1,400m in the penultimate of 11 races panned out the way many expected.

In no uncertain terms, Super Salute – shooting for five wins in a row – came through and delivered for trainer Jason Lim and jockey Manoel Nunes.



Nunes has now ridden the horse four times for as many wins.



The four-time Singapore champion could not make the weight in the gelding’s other victory. The ride went to lightweight hoop Krisna Thangamani.



Target achieved, the stage is now set for Super Salute to contest the $150,000 EW Barker Trophy over 1,400m on April 23.



The Lim-Nunes partnership also took the final event with General Command.



It also rounded up Nunes’ red-letter day, as he had earlier scored on Arya Pakuan in Race 2 and Fortune Star in Race 8.



But it was Super Salute’s win which had racegoers rising from their seats and cheering themselves hoarse.



What a show also from the flashy Brazilian on the son of I Am Invincible..



In a race which was a test of his mettle and desire, the $7 winner showed that he possessed both qualities when beating Silent Is Gold in a tight battle to the line.



It was Super Salute’s first attempt over Kranji’s 1,400m, the other four were over 1,200m.



Super Salute, who cost A$650,000 (S$578,000) as a yearling, will continue to improve and there is a huge career ahead.



So it is, Nunes has now begun the second quarter of the season with a quartet which has taken his 2023 tally to 28.



And there is still a long way to go.



What heights will he reach?



Barring unforeseen circumstances, a fifth Singapore premiership title looks certain. But with how many winners?



Also saddling a double was Stephen Gray, who, on March 18, put together five winners.



The Kiwi had racegoers wondering if they were in for another “quintet” when he claimed the first two races on the first day of April. Alas, it was not to be.



Hyde Park (Race 1) and Arya Pakuan (Race 2) would go on to become his standard bearers on a day when he had just five runners for the 11-race programme.



Still, the trainer would have been mighty pleased – especially with the show put up by Arya Pakuan in the Restricted Maiden event over 1,200m on grass.



After all, it was the son of Sebring’s third outing at Kranji and, after taking the “bronze” medal on debut on Feb 25 and the “silver” on March 12, the “gold” was certainly forthcoming.



And Nunes made sure the Dago Stable connections would get to lead in a winner.



Another three-year-old who is going places is Flying Nemo.



He had his legion of fans flocking to the betting windows, sending him off at $9 for a win, but he did not disappoint.



Under a confident hold by Simon Kok, he raced on the withers of Cosmic Dancer, before shaking off the shackles 300m out to take the chocolates.



A bargain buy at the sales in New Zealand, Flying Nemo has been a revelation.



A debut winner on Oct 8, 2022, he posted two-from-two on Jan 23.



Fancied to make it three off the reel on March 12, he found Pacific Angel in a galloping mood and had to settle for second.



But, as we now know, that race is history.



On Saturday, Flying Nemo did everything right and, although it was just a neck which separated him from runner-up Elliot Ness, there was more to that margin.



Flying Nemo, like Arya Pakuan, will only turn four on Aug 1. Between now and then, there could be more wins coming their way.



Desmond Koh, who prepared Flying Nemo, also went on to make it two for the day when Sun Rectitude took out the sixth event.



Sun Rectitude was also ridden by Kok, who has tallied 11 wins for the season to be fourth behind Nunes.