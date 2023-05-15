Fight On for the right reasons

Jockey Ronnie Stewart turning in a patient ride in Sunday's Restricted Maiden race (1,200m) to get a first win from Fight On, a son of Fighting Sun that trainer Shane Baertschiger bought as a yearling at the Inglis Gold Yearling sale in Melbourne in 2021. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

Shane Baertschiger may consider making alternative arrangements so he does not miss another Inglis Gold Yearling sale in future.

After a first visit in 2021, the Australian trainer was eager to renew the experience at Sunday’s 2023 edition in Melbourne.

The two yearlings he bought have turned out to be astute picks two years later – Italian Revolution and Fight On, both for the MA Racing Stable.

The pricier of the pair at A$72,000 ($64,000), Italian Revolution is already a two-time winner (both over 1,200m on turf) in six starts. The son of Caravaggio finished out of the placings only once.

Baertschiger coughed up another A$50,000 for a son of Fighting Sun. Up until last weekend, Fight On, as he was to be named, had three placings in seven starts, suggesting he was not without ability either.

But, when Baertschiger found out the sale would clash with Sunday’s Kranji race meeting, he decided to not call his travel agent.

Inglis might have missed out on one buyer, but still gained great publicity with yet another international winner joining the list.

Fight On ($20) came from well back to take the $75,000 Restricted Maiden (1,200m).

Any buyer would be delighted with one in two from the shopping cart winning – but, two-from-two is like striking Gold, indeed.

“I told the guys from MA Racing what I liked on the Gold Yearling catalogue, and bought those two for them,” said Baertschiger.

“Both horses have paid for themselves. Italian Revolution has made more than $100,000 and Fight On has made around $73,000 after Sunday’s first win.

“It’s been a good sale to me. I was supposed to go this year, but I couldn’t because we had races that day.”

Whether the two Inglis graduates can take MA Racing to the same heights as their Group 2 winner Nepean or Group 3 winners Best Tothelign and Faaltaat remains to be seen.

But both tested their mettle against the best three-year-olds, even getting into the mix for the first leg (1,200m) of the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge.

Italian Revolution ran ninth to January in the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint, but Fight On did not run in the end.

“Fight On’s rating of 52 was a bit low. I thought he would be borderline to run in the 3YO series,” said Baertschiger.

It also took the Group 1-winning trainer a while to get a guide on him.

“He’s a funny horse. Last year, he ran second to January coming from last,” he said.

“First-up from a break, he came from last and ran on for fourth (to Takanini).

“But when he drew barrier No. 1 at his last start, there was no speed, and he was one-paced.

“On Sunday, I wanted to drop him back to 1,200m. We went for a change of tactics, especially from the wide draw.

“There was a fast tempo, he was ridden back. It worked out good.”

However, it did not look too good at the top of the straight.

Ahead of only two runners, buried away on the fence, Fight On had a lot of ground to make up.

But, once a gap between Twinkle Twinkle (Amirul Ismadi) and Tantheman (Benny Woodworth) materialised, jockey Ronnie Stewart needed no second invitation.

Fight On responded with a sharp turn of speed, but a few tastes of the persuader were still needed to keep his mind on the job.

“Ronnie said he got there too soon, he quickened up too soon,” said Baertschiger.

“After he got a squeeze, he got to the front, but in the last 100m, he was looking around.

“He got lost, it was his first time getting there on his own. It’s like he was saying ‘hello, there’s no-one there’.

“But there’s no need to change his gear. He will learn and will get there naturally.”