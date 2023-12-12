Final 2023 Super Salute ahead

Super Salute (No. 1) finishing third to Pacific Emperor (No. 5) and Major King in the Group 3 Merlion Trophy over the Polytrack 1,200m on Oct 28. Working diligently for his Dec 17 assignment, he can end his 2023 campaign in triumph.

Sometimes, we expect too much from our top horses. Like Super Salute.

When he broke his sequence of seven straight wins on July 2, talk among racegoers was one of negativity.

They were disappointed. They had taken him to their hearts and were hoping he would make it eight wins in a row.

When that fizzled out, they looked elsewhere for a hero.

That is racing and we could not fault them. The bubble had burst and Super Salute fell short in his next six outings.

Never mind the fact that those half a dozen runs produced two second placings – both in high-class races.

Well, as the 2023 season races to a close, Super Salute could be back to his winning ways.

If you were once a follower, you should renew your membership with the fan club and go with him when he lines up for that $100,000 sprint over the 1,400m on Dec 17.

Super Salute threw down a challenge to his rivals when he turned in what looked like a winning gallop on Dec 12.

Ridden by Manoel Nunes, who has never let his loyalty slip, Super Salute made light work of the 600m, running out the trip in 37.5sec.

It was a smart piece of work and trainer Richard Lim would have been pleased.

Super Salute is not too harshly treated in the handicap.

He gets into the event with 57.5kg, which basically means he gets 1.5kg from his biggest adversary, Singapore Derby winner Golden Monkey (59kg).

The pair last met at the trials on Dec 7. That day, Golden Monkey ruled the roost, winning that hit-out by a neck.

It rubbed salt into the wound as it was Golden Monkey who ended Super Salute’s streak on July 2, when they clashed in the Group 2 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m).

Well, revenge is certainly on the cards and it could pay to be in Super Salute’s corner.

Also impressive on the training track was the Al-Arabiya Stable-owned galloper Makin. He ran the 600m in 37.9.

Makin is shaping up to be a good horse in the yard. From just seven starts this season, he has put a win and a second on the board.

Both those showings were in October. Indeed, that win on Oct 21 was something special.

Holding a midfield spot for most of the 1,400m trip, he powered home over the final furlong to beat Jin Sakamoto by two lengths.

A lot was expected from him at his next start on Nov 4 and racegoers queued at the windows to send him off as the $10 top pick.

Alas, they were left holding worthless tickets as Makin – under Nunes – was obliged to race wide for most of the 1,400m trip.

Eventually, he could only finish eighth in that sprint won by Super Convince.

But he did show improvement at his next start on Nov 18, when fourth to Lim’s Puncak Jaya – again over 1,400m.

Prepared by Steven Burridge, Makin had a trial on Dec 7.

That day, his second to Super Baby was indicative of a horse who is ready to make amends.

So, give him another chance in the Class 4 Div 1 race over 1,400m.

Great Command will not need a second invitation.

He knows what it feels like to win a race and he will be looking to make it two on the trot when he lines up against Class 4 Div 2 opponents in a Polytrack 1,200m race on Dec 17.

From the in-form stable of Ricardo Le Grange, Great Command was not pressured to make time in his morning workout. Indeed, he went at a leisurely pace, returning 42.2 for the 600m trip.

Then again, Great Command did not have to prove anything.

His last-start win in a Class 4 sprint over 1,200m would have pleased his connections, who will be looking at a race-to-race double.

It could be on the cards as Le Grange does look like he has Great Command in razor-sharp form.

A big horse, he seems to tip the scales in the region of 520kg, he has been asked to carry 52.5kg for the race coming up and, should Le Grange elect to continue with his red-hot apprentice Rozlan Nazam in the saddle, the 3kg claim will come in real handy.

So, keep an eye on the five-year-old. A fourth career win could lift off for the Air Force Blue entire.

brian@sph.com.sg