Final day warm-up for Lim’s Stable

Trainer Daniel Meagher leading in Lim's Shavano (Marc Lerner) after his second Kranji win on Sept 28.

Lim’s Sarbach and Lim’s Shavano are not quite in the same league as their more illustrious stablemates Lim’s Kosciuszko and Lim’s Saltoro.

But their wins on Sept 28 turned out to be the perfect prelude to the Daniel Meagher-Marc Lerner-Lim’s Stable team’s last big fling with their “awesome twosome” in the $1.38 million Group 1 Grand Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on Oct 5.

Lim’s Kosciuszko and Lim’s Saltoro have hogged the last seven Kranji feature races between them, including all the five Group 1 events in this farewell season.

The Holy Grail still remains the last remaining Group 1 – that famous gilt-edged race boasting the richest history in the 182 years of the Singapore Turf Club.

In its unprecedented slot as Race 10 on the 10-race programme, the Singapore Gold Cup will fittingly become the last page to be turned at Singapore racing’s final chapter.

Win, lose or draw, the finality of this closing act does not seem to have sunk in yet.

Meagher and the Lim’s entourage, headed by Lim Siah Mong and racing manager Mick Dittman still, looked all pumped when they headed down to lead in Lim’s Sarbach and Lim’s Shavano, both ridden by Lerner.

Meagher had good reasons to be excited with those two late sparks of hope in Singapore racing’s downward spiral towards its forlorn denouement.

“Both horses are coming with us to Pakenham,” said Meagher, who is taking only around eight horses – obviously headed by Lim’s Kosciuszko and Lim’s Saltoro – along with him to his new Victorian training base in Australia.

“They’re still young and have scope for further improvement in Australia. It’s all very exciting.”

Of the two, Lim’s Sarbach ($26) was the one who needed a little bit more patience. After landing almost two years ago in December 2022, the Saxon Warrior four-year-old was at only his fourth career start in the $30,000 Maiden (1,200m) on Sept 28.

“We took a lot of time with him. We gave him more time to grow up,” said Meagher.

“He had one run under his belt at this second prep (on Aug 18, when fifth to Lim’s Shavano).

“Special thanks to Daniel Moor who trialled him twice. This horse has improved and has been growing the right way.”

Lerner agreed with the Australian trainer that an engine hummed under the bonnet.

“I rode him at his first start and he ran sixth to Last Supper,” said the French jockey.

“He had to learn his trade first. We gave him time off.

“At his first race back on Polytrack, it was too sharp, but today was perfect. He will get better over more ground.”

Better opportunities await in Victoria for such staying prospects, with Lim’s Shavano cut from the same cloth.

“He’s by So You Think, he’ll get better over more ground. There’ll be more opportunities back home,” said Meagher.

“He’s still not 100 per cent, even if he’s now won two in a row (from three starts). He’ll get better in Australia.”

At his first win in an Open Maiden over the Polytrack 1,200m, Lim’s Shavano was on the speed in a high-pressure race, shortening up late to hold on by ½-length.

Out over a similar trip but switching to turf in a tougher $100,000 Novice race, Lim’s Shavano ($13) was again handy early. But, this time, he never faltered, rallying home 1¼ lengths clear of Tommy Gun (Manoel Nunes).

Lerner again extolled the virtues of not rushing young horses with raw talent.

“I hold Lim’s Shavano in high esteem. He made his debut last year (June 2023) just to learn,” he said.

“Then he took time off and, at his first-up run, he fought for the lead. He got a bit tired late, but still won a nice race.

“This time, we sat off the leader (Tommy Gun), but I was always confident he would win.

“Even in the paddock, he had his ears all pricked. I’m sure he has a bright future in Australia.”

Unfortunately, Lerner will not be part of that future. The 33-year-old globetrotting jockey, who honed his craft in the United States, Germany and Qatar before calling Singapore home in the last seven seasons, is relocating to New Zealand with wife Mathilde.

“It’s a new chapter of my riding career that begins. Hopefully, my work permit gets approved soon,” he said.

manyan@sph.com.sg