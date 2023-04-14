Fire ’N Flames ready to scorch the turf again

Race 1 (1,160m)

Both (1) FIRE ’N FLAMES and (2) PURE PREDATOR renew rivalry and a match-race is on the cards. When they recently met, Fire ’N Flames beat his rival by just over a length but is 2kg worse off. It could go either way.

(4) AMPERSAND did well when not fancied on debut and can only improve.

Watch the five newcomers, especially (5) BARBARESCO and (7) ETHANATOR.

Race 2 (1,160m)

Tricky with interchanging form.

(1) GLOBAL THUNDER (problems last time), (2) ICE STAR (blowing last time) as well as (7) RED HOT ROSE and (10) WOMEN OF FAME, are capable of taking top honours at best.

(4) BUTTERNUTENROOIWYN never produced on debut whereas (3) BEST INTENTIONS showed good early toe – both can improve.

Race 3 (1,160m)

Form runners (1) GIMME A DIAMOND (runner-up last two) and (14) POURSOMESUGARONME (runner-up last four) should give a run for their money. But, on the draws, the latter gets the nod.

Many are looking to challenge but (2) QUIXOTE and (4) IRON SKY make up the shortlist.

Race 4 (1,160m)

(4) HITHEMHARDSUNSHINE needed his last run and should be right there.

He has to beat among others (7) CHYAVANA, who is bang in form and receives 1.5kg.

(2) GODSWOOD and (6) TREAD SWIFTLY must come into the reckoning on collateral form.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(1) GILDED BUTTERFLY was 1½ lengths behind (2) TERRA TIME last time but, on 2.5kg better terms, could turn it around.

(3) CRIMSON PRINCESS is holding form and cannot be ignored for a major share of the prize.

(4) ESCAPE ARTIST is another looking to score, and a hat-trick is a serious consideration.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(2) TRUMP MY QUEEN changed stables and should give a good account on debut for her new yard.

However, if (1) HIGH ROLLER maintains form (2kg better off for neck) she must be right there.

(3) ELEMBEE is capable. If fully fit, can show true potential.

(5) SPECIAL CHARM and (6) BURMESE TIARA are looking to make the frame.

Race 7 (2,400m)

(5) APACHE FIGHTER beat (6) KIND JUDY this course and distance recently but is 3kg worse off. However, she is maturing and could take the race.

(3) FLYING FIRST CLASS and (4) OPERA GLASS appear held but are looking for trifecta money.

(9) RED MAPLE and (8) QUIET REBELLION must prove stamina.

Race 8 (1,600m)

Seven runners line up for the HSH Princess Charlene Empress Club Stakes (Grade 1) over 1,600m for fillies and mares, but the field is strong and competitive.

(1) DESERT MIRACLE was coughing last time and it was not her true form.

(3) HUMDINGER narrowly accounted for (4) MARIGOLD HOTEL and (6) FEATHER BOA and it should be another close call.

(2) UNDER YOUR SPELL finished just in front of (5) GIMME A SHOT (badly hampered) last time and cannot be discarded.

Race 9 (1,600m)

Difficult race. If (2) TRENTINO is fit and well she should win – watch the money.

(4) JUST BE NICE is as honest as they come and the combo could complete a hat-trick.

(9) LUNAR BALLADE ran a flat second run after a rest and will come on.

(1) LILLIANA needed her last outing and will be a lot fitter. Others looking for quartet money.