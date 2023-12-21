A first champion crown for Ong

Tim Fitzsimmons and Jason Ong at a round of golf in Sentosa. The two trainers are buddies on and off the race and golf courses.

Jason Ong landing his first Singapore champion trainer title with the second leg of his training double on Dec 17, Free And Happy (Benny Woodworth). On 66 winners, he is 11 clear of defending champion Tim Fitzsimmons.

Whenever a close title fight draws to an end, it often boils down to just mathematics.

Kranji has held its collective breath over the Tim Fitzsimmons-Jason Ong stoush for months until defending Singapore champion trainer Fitzsimmons started conceding ground in the last month or so.

The odds were slowly sliding in Ong’s favour, but the respectful 35-year-old Singaporean still would not count his chickens.

As for Fitzsimmons, the shoe was on the other foot. In 2022, he had given his main challenger Donna Logan the slip at that stage.

After Free And Happy capped a double for Ong at the penultimate 2023 meeting on Dec 17 to take his tally to 66 winners, the gap on Fitzsimmons – who fired blanks – had widened to 11 wins.

Surely, Ong could finally admit he was home and hosed without worrying about any egg on his face.

Fitzsimmons needed a miracle at the closing meeting on Dec 30 to change a script that had already been written by 99.99 per cent of the Kranji faithful.

The 42-year-old Australian would have to “train the card” – at least 11 winners, while praying Ong returned winless.

But Fitzsimmons ended the suspense way before the last of the 49 meetings was reached.

“It’s over, Jason’s won, I can’t catch him any more. I’ll have only eight to nine runners on the last day,” said Fitzsimmons, who has already flown to Melbourne to spend Christmas with his family of five.

“It was a good battle, but Jason was too strong towards the end of the year. I figured I couldn’t win any more three weeks ago.

“He deserved it. It’s a different story from last year when I led and won, but it’s always hard to back up the next year.

“This year, we’ve had a lot of seconds (69), and many in Group races like Golden Monkey in the Lion City Cup and Dream Alliance in the Gold Cup. It was very frustrating.

“Jason’s a good friend, we play golf together and we even went to the Hong Kong International Races together the weekend before (Dec 10).

“He’s a good young trainer, he’s done a very good job. It’s a huge achievement for him.”

Ong could finally pop the champagne he had kept on ice for a while.

“I’m proud to have done it in such a short span of time, especially with the Covid-19 interruption. It’s a team effort,” said Ong who obtained his trainer’s licence in September 2019.

“I’m very fortunate to have good owners. I can’t name all of them, but the Happy Baby Stable, TTS Stable, Wins Stable of Winston Sim, Eric Koh have been really supportive.

“I also have good staff behind to push me, headed by my stable supervisor Eddie Marfuruday, who works hard behind the scenes.

“Initially, I just thought I would have a good year, but not a shot at the premiership.

“As the season progressed, more and more horses were winning, like Top Field, My Boss, Major King, Roda Robot, Sirius, Engine Start.

“Soon, it was between Tim and myself. Even after I started to skip clear, I was still worried he could catch me.”

Cliff Brown’s ex-assistant trainer has actually been enduring a lean spell. The last winner Green Star came on Nov 25, but Ong knew a sleeping giant can still wake up.

“Tim’s a good trainer, his horses are competitive. He can hit three to four winners in one day, so I never felt I was home,” he said.

“It wasn’t until the week Jerlyn (Seow) hit four, including Roda Robot and Surrey Hills for me, that I thought I could become champion trainer.”

Mates off the track – and on the fairways – Ong and Fitzsimmons gave each other no quarters at Kranji, but the rivalry was friendly, and even stimulating.

“Tim and I have been good buddies since we started training,” said Ong, who is also married with three children.

“The fight with Tim was so close for a while. It was challenging, satisfying and motivating to push each other – it was fun really.”

Ong dedicated his title to his family, especially his father Ong Boon Hin of War Affair fame.

“My dad’s the one who brought me to this scene. He’s always been very supportive,” said Ong.

“He and my mum never miss a meeting. As he’s quite old now, sometimes, he watches the races at home.”

The 93-year-old long-time horse owner beamed when asked about his son’s success.

“Whether Jason won or lost the title, as a father, I’m very proud of him,” he simply said.

It is always harder to stay at the top than get there but Ong will have only one season to test this adage, as the curtains will come down on Singapore racing on Oct 5, 2024.

“I’m glad I did it while I could, because I may not get the chance to do it again,” he said.

