First for Wong, three shy of 500 for Chadwick

Trainer Caspar Fownes congratulating his apprentice, Ellis Wong, after he scored his first Hong Kong victory on Storm Legend at Sha Tin on Saturday. PHOTO: HKJC

HONG KONG It was a red-letter day for apprentice jockey Ellis Wong at Sha Tin on Saturday.

He slotted his first Hong Kong winner on the Caspar Fownes-trained Storm Legend, who swept from last to claim the second section of the Class 4 Friendship Bridge Handicap over 1,400m.

Contesting only his sixth race in Hong Kong since returning from Australia, the unflappable 22-year-old Wong drew rich praise from Fownes.

“He’s got a calm head on him and that might make him into a jockey because he doesn’t panic – he’s a bit of a dude that way,” said the four-time Hong Kong champion.

“It’s a good result for the boy. He’s had only a handful of starts and to get a winner in Hong Kong – the toughest place in world, I’d say, to be racing – is a good start.

“He’s got a long way to go but we’ll just try to bring him along slowly and, hopefully, he’ll make it.”

Wong, who rode 88 winners in South Australia, said: “It’s really exciting to get my first winner, especially to win for my boss.

“I ride this horse every morning and it’s very exciting to win with this horse.”

Matthew Chadwick notched his 300th Sha Tin winner – and moved to within three wins of the 500 Hong Kong victory milestone.

His success was courtesy of the Frankie Lor-trained Super Highway in the first section of the Class 4 Macau-Taipa Bridge Handicap over 1,200m.

“I didn’t know (about the milestone), but it’s good,” said Chadwick.

“My career, it’s always been stop and start and the momentum I was hoping to build up this season has sort of gone with my injury.

“I want to try and get on better horses, obviously, and in better grades. I want to keep performing.”

Lor maintained hopes of a successive Hong Kong trainers’ championship, Flamingo Trillion providing a stable double with victory in the first section Class 4 Friendship Bridge Handicap over 1,400m for Derek Leung.

Hugh Bowman slotted his 50th victory of the season with the Tony Cruz-trained Brave Dreams in the Class 3 Taipa Handicap over 1,400m. – HKJC