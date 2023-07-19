Fitter Capitaine Maurice set to take charge

Race 1 (1,000m)

(4) JOSI MO showed vast improvement when chasing home Peace Frog last time and has a winning chance of repeating that run.

(3) BELLA ATTRICE was behind (4) JOSI MO in that run but is capable of doing better and should fight out the finish.

(2) VALYRIAN SWORD showed vast improvement on local debut and ran on well at the finish. Deserves respect in this line-up.

Stable companion (7) SYMBOL OF LOVE is holding form well and should contest the finish.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(1) MEDITERANEANGODDES showed she is just as good on the Polytrack as she is on turf. Deserves a win.

(3) SWIFTWINGED is clearly a difficult ride but can contest the finish again.

(4) TIME FOR KATIE has not shown much yet but is capable of improvement.

(5) PRINCIPESSA MIA may be a lot better on turf, but she would not be a surprise winner.

(6) MISAVA was not disgraced when third on local debut and can contest the finish once again.

Race 3 (1,300m)

An interesting race. (1) CAPITAINE MAURICE may have just needed the local debut when runner-up last time out. He should be fitter and smarter this time and can go one better. He can expect a tough time of it, though, as trainer Gavin Smith is in a battle for the East Cape championship and his charge (9) BRIDGERTON is in good form and will fight out the finish.

(5) NAIROBI has been in fair form of late and is a decent each-way chance.

(6) ANNA KARENINA showed improvement last time and deserves some consideration in this contest.

Race 4 (1,300m)

(2) INHERIT THE RAIN likes the Polytrack and will be doing his best work at the finish. The handicapper has (1) SMORGASBORD as the likely winner on ratings and he can do so trying the Polytrack for the first time.

(3) SAFE RETURN is probably better on turf, but not out of it.

(4) TARANTINO was not disgraced when only finding Bush Tracker too good on the day. Can go close over this course and distance.

Race 5 (2,200m)

The Alan Greeff-trained (3) BOURNEMOUTH let his supporters down last time when caught out of his ground in a slowly run race and the step-up in distance looks the right way to go with him. He can bounce back and score.

(1) IRISH RAIN is versatile distance-wise and has a place chance.

(2) MY BOY REECEY is a hard horse to catch but he won well last time and is not out of it.

(4) THEN IN FOCUS could be the surprise package.

(5) QUESTION MASTER ran well on local debut. Keep safe.

(6) LIGHT WITHOUT is probably better on turf but deserves respect in this line-up.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(8) DEMIGOD has shown a liking for the Polytrack and can score.

(3) ANCESTRAL PRAYER was caught too far back last time and may face similar conditions from a difficult draw. Still, the Greeff-trained galloper must rate as a strong chance.

(4) AERIAL VIEW has been a disappointment of late but does have a place chance.

(5) CHRONICLESOFNANIA always gives her best and should contest the finish yet again.

(6) SILVERY BLUE showed she can finish off a race last time out and the confidence boost of that win will help her under a penalty.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(6) WIND SOCK has been consistent of late on the Polytrack and could be ready to win.

(2) JASPERO has proven to be very effective over this course and distance and has a winning chance.

(12) GRAND DESTINY is improving and deserves utmost respect.

(3) EUPHORIC has not won for a while but has proven to love this course and distance.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(2) EXECUTOR was unlucky last time. She can go one better.

(1) ESTHER fought on gamely last time to win and is clearly effective over this course and distance. (3) GOLDEN PACIFIC showed what she is capable of with a nice win last time and can follow up.

(4) ON THE GUEST LIST makes her local debut trying the Polytrack and is not out of it.