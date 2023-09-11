Fitzsimmons' first win for Ferdi Dimaisip

Geobels Glory (Ronnie Stewart) strolling away to an easy win in the Restricted Maiden race over 1,400m on Saturday. PHOTO: STC

Tim Fitzsimmons was over the moon after Geobels Glory’s emphatic win in the $75,000 Restricted Maiden race (1,400m) on Saturday.

The Kermadec three-year-old was sealing a first success for the Australian trainer’s new partnership with Filipino owner Ferdinand Dimaisip.

“It’s my first winner with Ferdi. I’ve had so many seconds with Creative Dreams before,” said the 2022 Singapore champion trainer.

“I bought this horse together with Ferdi at the Magic Millions National Yearling sale on the Gold Coast in June 2022.

“It’s always a nice feeling to get results with a new owner, more so when we worked together to get this horse.”

While Creative Dreams has still not broken the duck in seven starts, coming close three times with second placings, Geobels Glory has taken only two Kranji starts to show up.

On his debut in a Restricted Maiden race over 1,200m on July 15, he finished a promising fifth, only about 2½ lengths off the winner Strike Gold.

He then made further headway in two barrier trials while donning blinkers.

The same headgear came on at his second start on Saturday, and the focus was clearly sharper this time round.

After being one of the best away, Geobels Glory ($16) had little trouble finding the paint for Ronnie Stewart from Supreme Liner (Iskandar Rosman) and Commander (Zyrul Nor Azman).

The latter then decided to keep Geoebels Glory honest on his inside as they paired off until the turn.

If there were any question marks whether Fitzsimmons’ charge still had any petrol left, they were soon answered in no uncertain terms.

Given his head by Stewart, Geobels Glory immediately skipped clear with Commander and favourite Empowering (Saifudin Ismail) the only two who could still gun him down.

But they could barely put an indent into the margin, though Geobels Glory did shorten up late, obviously softened up a little by Supreme Liner’s early pestering.

The winning margin was cut back to 1½ lengths in the end, with Empowering third another neck away. The winning time was 1min 22.96sec for the 1,400m on the short course.

Fitzsimmons was not at all surprised that his 35th 2023 winner has visited the Kranji winner’s enclosure so early in his budding racing career.

The Australian horseman had a good hunch about Geobels Glory, but can still hold his horses when necessary.

“I scratched him last time because of a stone bruise,” he said.

“We used special shoes and I was really happy with the way he has come through.

“The rain helped, as well as the blinkers.”

For the record, Dimaisip was not tasting success at Kranji for the first time. Sand Box, who is prepared by Ricardo Le Grange, was his first, and only previous, winner in November 2021.

There is every chance his second pride and joy may have more scope for progress, especially when the trips lengthen.

“I’ve trialled him a few times and I thought he would need six or seven (furlongs), but now I think he needs a mile,” said Stewart.

“He was well prepared and well educated. Tim just told me to make sure not to squeeze him out too much today.”

The Australian jockey stretched his solid form in the saddle with a riding double two races later.

The Shane Baertschiger-trained Saint Tropez’s ($19) luck in front looked to be running out when $11 favourite Raising Sixty-One (Vlad Duric) came lunging at him, but Stewart’s daring on-pace tactics paid off by a nose.

“He would’ve been better off ridden a few pairs back. I thought we’d be fourth or fifth and I would then use his quick turn of foot, but there was no speed,” he said.

“I know the second horse well (Raising Sixty-One) and I know he’d be under the bat around the corner. He’s a tough old bugger.

“I rode my horse to win the race and he did just that – but only just.”