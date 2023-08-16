Fitzsimmons' pair sizzle

Lucky Hero (far left) just fails to catch Fight On (No. 2) by a neck over 1,200m on July 23. The extra 200m on Sunday should suit trainer Tim Fitzsimmons' charge. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

Most times, we find ourselves having to wait until the latter half of the day’s programme for the “big” races to be run.

Yes, “most times”. Not always.

Like this Sunday, there is a thriller coming up in the second of the 12 races.

Some may say: “It is just a Restricted Maiden, so how exciting can it be?”. Well, just wait and see.

After Tuesday morning’s gallops, we pointed to the direction of a “flyer” from trainer James Peters’ yard.

Last Supper was his name and, come Sunday, he will be in the capable hands of Kranji’s former top hoop, Vlad Duric.

On his two trial wins and training gallop, he certainly looked a standout.

Then came the workouts on Wednesday morning and, among the batch who had their winding-up gallops ahead of the weekend, there was Ben’s Champion.

A three-year-old, he looked good and the ensuing gallop over 600m which he covered in 39.1sec confirmed what many might already have known.

That there was something special about the youngster who was finally going to get his debut run.

Ben’s Champion has already had three trials, spaced out between July 11 and Aug 10.

All were above average – especially that last one. That day, under a hold by Ronnie Stewart, Ben’s Champion beat another unraced galloper named Bureaucrat.

The margin was just a nose but, aside from a few taps of the whip on the shoulder, Ben’s Champion went to the line under his own steam.

One more thing we know from his morning romp on Wednesday is that Tim Fitzsimmons’ youngster is juiced, proud and, above all, serious.

Fitzsimmons, who is chasing down Michael Clements’ lead in the premiership, has 32 wins on the board. That is only two behind, with Jason Ong – on 33 – the meat in the sandwich.

The Australian has just six runners on Sunday but it is a strong hand.

Aside from the Restricted Maiden event for two and three-year-olds, where he saddles Ben’s Champion and Geobel’s Glory, who clocked 40.1 for the 600m, he could also have a strong say in Race 11 – the Class 4 sprint over 1,400m.

Lucky Hero, his runner in that contest, worked like he was ready and able for what will be his seventh race start.

He covered the 600m in 40.4 in what was a classy hit-out. While kept on a leash, he was bold in his strides

A four-year-old by Australian sire Shooting To Win, Lucky Hero should have by now posted a win for his connections.

After all, he does know what it is like to be first home. He did that once before – on the Sunshine Coast in Australia. That day, he battled on to win over the 1,000m.

Here at his new home, he is still looking for that elusive breakthrough.

That said, his last-start effort was a bitter pill to swallow.

Ridden by Simon Kok, he was slow into stride and unsighted – even at the furlong mark.

Then, he somehow grew wings.

Closing in like one of those bullet trains, he engaged Fight On in a battle to the line.

As his bad luck would have it, he went down by a neck.

Earlier, on May 20, it was the same story. That time, when placed closer to the lead by jockey Daniel Moor, Lucky Hero was doing his best work late.

Alas, he fell short by 1½ lengths from catching the talented Knippenberg.

Lucky Hero will definitely appreciate the extra 200m on Sunday.

And he gets into the race on the back of a good trial over 1,000m on Aug 10, when clocking 1min 00.68sec for finishing third behind Condor.

Stewart has been engaged to do the riding on race day and they will jump from “unlucky” Gate 13.

However, given Lucky Hero’s preferred come-from-behind style of racing, it might be a good thing, as he could get cover before unleashing his customary flying finish.

Watch for it.