Fitzsimmons praying for rain

Cyclone (Manoel Nunes) chalking up his only Kranji win at his second start in a Class 3 race (1,400m) on Oct 22, 2022.

With Lim’s Kosciuszko having already steamrolled his rivals to four Group 1 wins in 2023, Tim Fitzsimmons is under no illusion that Saturday’s $300,000 Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) will not be a walk in the park for his contenders Cyclone and Relentless.

But the 2022 Singapore champion trainer is confident the two middle-distance performers will not disgrace themselves in the second leg of the Singapore Triple Crown series, though both were beaten at their last starts.

Cyclone clocked one of the fastest sectionals inside the last 400m of the first leg, the Group 1 Raffles Cup (1,600m) on Sept 23. The Pierro six-year-old ran fifth, only just a little over four lengths off Lim’s Kosciuszko.

Relentless ran in lesser company on the undercard that day, but his closing dash through the line at his third run this prep was no less indicative he had ripened at the right time for Saturday’s assignment. The Hallowed Crown six-year-old flashed home for third, beaten one length by Rambo.

Fitzsimmons could not fault the two runs, but said they could have both finished closer had they met with better underfoot conditions.

Vlad Duric even thought there was something amiss with Cyclone at the 450m as they improved around the field. He glanced down to his near side once before riding him out to the line for the remaining two furlongs.

“The track was like concrete. Vlad even stopped riding Cyclone for a few strides,” said Fitzsimmons.

“He was too far out of his ground. I hope we get some rain on Saturday.

“But if there’s no rain, I hope they water the track.

“The step-up in trip will suit. I think he’ll run really well this week.”

Cyclone raced as Wheelhouse in Australia when prepared by Sydney champion trainer Chris Waller. From 15 starts, he scored two wins, both on rain-affected tracks rated as soft.

Fitzsimmons said that Relentless resented the hard track as well.

In his case, there is no need to dig into any past Australian record – he came as an unraced two-year-old – to know he grows fins in the wet.

The five-time winner’s career highlight is no doubt the 2022 Group 2 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m) when he, incidentally, inflicted Lim’s Kosciuszko the last of his only two local defeats in 19 starts.

But, visually, the most capitivating win had to be in that very last race of the 2020 season when he emerged the winner from a Kranji shrouded in a blanket of torrential rain as thick as pea soup.

While his rivals looked like fish out of the water, paddling away hopelessly, he seemed to be gliding effortlessly through the waterlogged track under Marc Lerner.

Whistle Grand made it interesting with a late surge, but Relentless held on by a whisker.

“It’s the same thing with Relentless. He needs rain, he got jarred up on the hard track the other day and he didn’t let down,” said Fitzsimmons.

“The QEII Cup has a small field and he’s looking for 1,800m. It’ll be his fourth run this prep. I’m very happy with the way he has come along, he’s ready to go.”

Duric was also aboard at Relentless’ last outing but will ride Cyclone in the QEII Cup and, eventually, the third leg, the Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on Nov 11.

The four-time Singapore champion jockey did not have to scratch his head which Fitzsimmons’ charge he would pick.

“Vlad was always committed to Cyclone. We got Ronnie Stewart to ride Relentless,” said Fitzsimmons.

“They both trialled last week (Oct 5) with their jockeys. They had an easy trial, it was perfect.

“They’re both entered for the Gold Cup. Cyclone ran third last year, so he’ll have another crack.

“Relentless did not run as well but he had probably come to the end of his preparation.”

Besides the QEII Cup, Fitzsimmons sends out another 14 horses across the 12 races in a bid to make up the gap that widened between him and the leader Jason Ong (on 45 winners) last Saturday.

Fitzsimmons returned empty-handed that day while Ong equalled his personal best of four winners, extending the lead to six winners.

