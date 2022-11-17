Fitzsimmons racing to power of four

Group 2 Stewards’ Cup winner Relentless is one of four horses launching trainer Tim Fitzsimmons’ assault in the $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup on Saturday. The other three are Trumpy, Cyclone and Mr Black Back, while In All His Glory is the first emergency acceptor.

Nobody would bat an eyelid if told Tim Fitzsimmons is sending out the biggest squad in the $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on Saturday.

The fourth-season trainer is already the golden boy of the season.

From his powerhouse yard, Cliff Brown’s former assistant has turned out 62 winners. He won three of the seven 2022 features staged thus far. The Singapore Gold Cup is the racing calendar’s last feature – and Fitzsimmons’ last chance at a first Group 1 success before the season ends on Nov 26.

But, whether he gets there or not, the trainer who scraped the bottom of the barrel at his first two seasons is already pinching himself about even saddling one runner in the time-honoured race.

“It’s great to get my first runner in the Gold Cup, but it’s an even greater achievement to have four,” said Fitzsimmons, who may have a fifth runner if In All His Glory, the first reserve, secures a berth following a withdrawal.

“Relentless and Trumpy were already in the race from a long way but Mr Black Back and Cyclone only just got through.

“These two have not been here long. So it was a bit of a race against time to get them there.”

On 79 points, they were tied with Donna Logan’s Super Impact and their stablemate In All His Glory for the last two spots in the 16-horse field.

The tie-breaker was a Class 2 race over 1,600m on Nov 5 – but it amounted to nothing, with Logan’s Minister stealing the show from the main protagonists.

Fitzsimmons had, however, done his sums. Win, lose or draw, he was confident at least two of them would scrape through.

“Mr Black Back didn’t need another run, that’s why I didn’t run him in that Class 2 race,” said Fitzsimmons, who leads Logan by four winners (62 to 58).

“I was pretty sure he would get the second-last spot. The only scenario he would come out would be if two of the other horses dead-heated.”

In the end, In All His Glory dropped one point (78) and became first standby starter.

Cyclone made the cut after Prosperous Return was scratched – so did Super Impact.

However, the flip side to those last-gasp qualifiers is the hectic timeline.

Regarded as the best lightweight chance, Mr Black Back has already lived up to his lofty Australian reputation (Wagga Guineas winner when known as Maranoa) with two wins from three starts.

But Fitzsimmons is worried the Snitzel five-year-old might be one or two runs short.

“Mr Black Back was rushed but I can’t fault his form,” he said.

“His last two wins have been good, his trial last week was good and he has drawn a good barrier (two).

“Cyclone didn’t get the best prep either. He had the least amount of time of them all.”

A two-time winner in Australia, where he was trained by Sydney champion Chris Waller under the name of Wheelhouse, the Buffalo Stable’s Pierro five-year-old has had only three Kranji starts for one win.

“He had the best form in Australia,” said Fitzsimmons.

“Nothing went right at his last race but he has come through it well. He’s drawn wide (16) but it doesn’t matter as he gets back. We’ll ride him quiet.”

Relentless and Trumpy have, on the other hand, come through a better-orchestrated campaign, though they have met a few speed bumps along the way, too.

“Relentless has had an amazing year. With an ounce of luck, he could have won both the Stewards’ Cup and Singapore Derby, but he ran second in the Derby,” he said.

“He had no luck in the QEII Cup but he has trained on. The Gold Cup is the race he has been set for.

“He’s in top condition, though I wish he had drawn a bit better.”

Regular partner Manoel Nunes will have to pull a rabbit out of the hat from barrier 12, but A’Isisuhairi Kasim will face a much easier task on Argentinian-bred Trumpy from pole position.

“I’m really rapt with Trumpy. This race over 2,000m will suit him, he’s a proven horse over this trip,” said Fitzsimmons.

“He’s not been with me for a long time but I feel I’ve got him where I’ve always wanted him to be.

“He’ll get an economical run from barrier No. 1 but he’ll need some luck and the right run.”