Flagship Warrior set for battle

Flagship Warrior beating the grey Brilliant Way first-up in Class 3 on Dec 24, 2022, with Karis Teetan astride. After finishing unplaced in all three legs of the Four-Year-Old Series and two races in Class 2, he is back in Class 3 on Sunday and gets his chance again. PHOTO: HKJC

Race 1 (1,200m)

3 Hinokami Kagura makes his debut. He trialled well in the lead-up to his first start and appears forward enough to score. The booking of Karis Teetan warrants respect.

1 Kaholo Angel gets a handy 10lb (4.54kg) taken off his back with apprentice Ellis Wong up. He will take reeling in.

7 Joyful Prosperity can take a big step forward this season. Having shown his ability, he may improve as he gets up in distance.

2 Super Bonus should get the run of the race. Keep safe.

Race 2 (1,650m)

8 Daily Beauty is better than his first-up effort suggests. Expect him to improve from that run and he should do so on the dirt, especially with Teetan retaining the ride.

3 Chiron has an ideal draw and is a major threat in this grade. He will get a sweet run from the ideal gate.

5 Sun Of Makfi gets his chance, if he manages to overcome the awkward barrier. He has found a winning rating and gets the ideal rider.

1 High Cloud makes his debut in the bottom grade. Keep safe.

Race 3 (1,400m)Group 3 Celebration Cup

6 The Golden Scenery slots in light and has conditions to suit. He is a winner already this season and his race fitness holds him in very good stead. He has a chance to pinch a feature race.

1 Beauty Joy has the class edge over this group, but he will need to offset the top weight.

4 Circuit Stellar is nothing short of consistent and can continue this trend. Zac Purton takes the ride first-up in this contest.

5 Encountered continues to improve. He is taking all the right steps forward.

Race 4 (1,650m)

2 All Are Mine can improve in this grade but the draw is a slight disadvantage. His latest trial on the dirt at Sha Tin was impressive. He is worth taking a chance on.

7 Mission Bravo can find the front and play catch me if you can, just as he has done before.

3 Fast Buck has an ideal draw and his sole effort on the dirt under the race conditions was superb.

6 Bear Slam can figure in this grade. He is next in line.

Race 5 (1,200m)

9 Always Fluke is lightly raced but definitely has his fair share of ability. He trialled well ahead of his return and this looks like a suitable starting point.

7 Speedy Fortune is the likely leader and it would not surprise to see him pinch this one.

3 Go Hero has a touch of quality. He did well on debut and appears capable of taking further steps forward this campaign.

1 Island Golden has the right draw and should get every opportunity racing up on the pace.

Race 6 (1,000m)

1 Pleasant Endeavor races well fresh and gets his chance. He has the right draw and a handy 7lb off with apprentice Angus Chung engaged. The one to beat.

10 Cotton Fingers, a newcomer, is an intriguing runner. He has had several encouraging barrier trials. He should start at decent odds.

8 Cheval Valiant is consistent and does his best racing over this course and distance.

5 Flying High loves the straight course at Sha Tin. He will be fighting out the finish.

Race 7 (1,400m)

1 Flagship Warrior, who won first-up in Class 3, can take advantage of the pole position and Wong’s 10lb allowance. The distance is also ideal. Back in Class 3 after five unplaced runs (three in the Four-Year-Old Series and two in Class 2), he looks the one to topple.

3 Taj Dragon returns and also seems ready to further ascend the handicap. Purton’s on and he ticks a lot of boxes.

9 Yellowfin has consistency on his side and steps out under a favourably low weight.

2 Brave Dreams can continue his red-hot run at the tail end of last season. Keep safe.

Race 8 (1,400m)

7 Noble Pursuit has the talent and was unlucky on his debut. He had a rough passage and was squeezed out of the race. Yet, he finished not too back behind the winner. Hugh Bowman’s booking suggests that he is ready to fire first-up.

12 Strongest Boy has a bit of class and slots in light.

1 Green N White continues to improve and Purton’s pairing catches the eye.

4 Can’t Go Wong appears to be on the right track. Next in line.

Race 9 (1,600m)

8 Snaffles caught the eye first-up. He can improve following that effort, which saw him cop minor interference in the home straight. He is ready to win.

10 Big Red continues to defy market expectations and performs very well. He is doing plenty right and shapes as a good chance for Lyle Hewitson.

5 Happy Together is a nice horse. He looks ready to make his move up the handicap.

1 California Ten has a wide draw and top weight to contend with. But the class drop is a big bonus.

Race 10 (1,200m)

10 Bundle Of Charm has the runs on the board and he slots in light for Teetan. He looks ready to make his ascent up the handicap and this contest is winnable.

6 Flying Ace continues to raise the bar and he should have improved across the summer.

2 Nordic Dragon is chasing a fourth straight success. He is improving with every race and he needs just to offset the wide draw to be a factor.

1 Master Eight steps down in grade for the first time in a while. He can bounce back.