Flak Jacket: Shafiq banned one year

Jockey Shafiq Rizuan bringing Sunday’s Race 5 winner Angel Baby back to the winner’s enclosure. He was later suspended one month for careless riding on the Shane Baertschiger-trained gelding.

Jockey Shafiq Rizuan got himself into double trouble on Sunday.

The Malaysian jockey was charged twice for two separate riding offences at Kranji.

The heftier penalty was a one-year disqualification over his handling of Flak Jacket, who finished third in Race 9.

He was fined $20,000 as well.

He also copped a one-month suspension for careless riding on Angel Baby, his Race 5 winner.

After evidence was taken from Shafiq and trainer Shane Baertschiger in the Flak Jacket case, the jockey pleaded guilty to failing to take all reasonable and permissible measures throughout the race to ensure that Flak Jacket was given the full opportunity of winning or obtaining the best possible placing.

The particulars were that he failed to place his mount under any significant pressure in the straight when it was reasonable and permissible for him to do so.

Concerning the penalty, the stewards considered the serious nature of the charge, his record, guilty plea and precedent penalties.

Shafiq was disqualified from yesterday until June 26 next year. He was advised of his right of appeal.

As for Angel Baby, he was charged with the lesser offence of careless riding.

But it was at the higher end of the scale, given another jockey was unseated during the incident.

Shafiq pleaded guilty to permitting Angel Baby to shift out near the 350m mark, when insufficiently clear of Ninetysix Warrior, who clipped heels and blundered.

This caused apprentice jockey Iskandar Rosman to be dislodged.

Iskandar was certified unfit after his fall and was substituted on four rides.

Shafiq’s suspension took effect from yesterday.

It will run until July 26 and is to be served concurrently with his disqualification.

He was also advised of his right of appeal.

Shafiq is a former two-time Singapore champion apprentice jockey who made a riding comeback at Kranji one year ago.

He was off the Kranji scene for more than three years, after his licence was not renewed by the Singapore Turf Club in 2018.

He then rode in New Zealand and Malaysia, before he was given the nod for a Singapore comeback last June.

He has ridden 19 winners since, bringing his total Kranji haul to 213 winners.

The win aboard Angel Baby was his 10th for this season.