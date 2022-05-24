Flashfast gallops real well for Nunes

Flashfast (Manoel Nunes astride) beating all but Bingo Master over 1,400m on April 30. The Donna Logan-trained three-year-old can make amends in Saturday’s $75,000 Restricted Maiden event over 1,600m.

He is the punter’s pal. No doubt about it. They all love him.

And why not? He brings in winners by the buckets.

Like that treble last Saturday, when Relentless, Grand Koonta and Amazing Breeze won under his urging.

Manoel Nunes is, truly, something else.

The three-time Singapore champion and this season’s leader looks set to continue churning out winners in the coming 11-race programme on Saturday.

Currently on 51 winners – and looking a sure thing to grab the season’s riding honours – the Brazilian was astride some nice horses on the training track yesterday morning.

It looks like he could be in for another bumper meeting.

Sure, the Saturday meeting caters to Class 4 and Class 5 horses, with two races set aside for the “Maidens”.

It makes no difference to Nunes. Group 1 or Class 5. He rides to win.

The horses he worked with gusto over the 600m yesterday were Flashfast (39.5sec), Wawasan (36.9sec), Boy Xander (36.8sec) and Takhi (38.2sec).

Come raceday, if he does take the ride on Flashfast, take it as a sign that he means business.

Last time, some three weeks ago, racegoers went for Flashfast like he was an item on sale.

They backed him down to prohibitive odds – $11 at the off – but he burnt a hole in their pockets.

Nunes rode him hell for leather, but he got a check near the 1,000m mark and ran about in the straight.

That day, Bingo Master beat him to the money.

Trainer Donna Logan would have been disappointed. So, too, Nunes.

We reckon Logan would have – since that last run – worked on Flashfast. With improvement, he could be the one you want to have your money on in the Restricted Maiden contest over the mile.

Wawasan deserves to have more to his name than that one win from 20 starts.

Nunes partnered him in his last two races and they finished second and third.

Both times, Wawasan had to race wide without cover.

If the barrier draw is kind to him on Saturday, he could reward his connections with his second win.

Trained by Desmond Koh, Wawasan is down to contest the Class 5 sprint over the flying 1,000m.

Takhi is another who deserves better.

When partnered by Nunes in his last race a fortnight ago, Takhi received no favours in the running.

He eventually finished fourth in that race won by Sun Rectitude.

Nunes rode him in a trial on May 5 and Takhi produced enough to win that hit-out by a length.

That, after disputing the lead with Dabble.

His only win in 22 outings was more than two years ago.

If anyone can rekindle the desire in this eight-time runner-up, it would be Nunes, who has ridden him only once in a race.

Then there is Boy Xander.

Trainer Jason Lim will tell you that he is a good horse to have in the yard.

Twice in four outings, he beat his rivals. Troy See rode him when winning on debut in February last year and Nunes did the steering in his latest success early last month.

Forget Boy Xander’s last run two weeks later.

Nunes explained that he was concerned with his horse’s action over the concluding stages.

A vet’s check revealed that Boy Xander had, indeed, returned lame.

He was sent back to the trials last week and Nunes partnered him to run third behind Wecando.

Since February, Nunes has been riding the four-year-old in all of his races and trials.

He must know that Boy Xander has more to offer.

Perhaps we will see him turn in a winning show in Saturday’s Class 4 sprint over the 1,200m.

Yesterday’s fast work by horses engaged at Kranji on Saturday:

CLASS 4 – 1,700M

Shepherd’s Hymn H 44/43.

Axel H 38.2

St Alwyn (L Beuzelin) 43.2.

Ace Sovereign H 40.1.

Monday: King Louis H canter/37.7.

Tony’s Love H (K A’Isisuhairi) canter/37.7.

CLASS 4 (1) – 1,200M

I Am Sacred 39.8.

Boy Xander H (M Nunes) 36.8.

No More Delay H(B Woodworth) 38.6.

Royal Commander (TH Koh) 40.2.

Revolution (I Saifudin) 41.7.

Nate’s Champion H 41.5.

Exceed Natural 39.1.

CLASS 4 (2) – 1,200M

My Dreamliner canter/41.7.

Griffin H (Koh) 40.5.

Our Pinnacle H (M Lerner) 39.9.

Who Loves Bae H 36.8.

Seson H (O Chavez) 37.7.

Crystal Sixty H 38.2.

Big Green Hat H (CC Wong) 37.6.

CLASS 4 - 1,000M

Ablest Ascend H 44/35.

Chicago Star 45.3.

Dancing Light H 40.1.

Kiss Your Song H (M Kellady) 37.8.

Headhunter G.

Hamama H 42/35.

Surfie Boy H (R Shafiq) 36.7.

Special King canter/42.5.

Deception H 35.9.

Yes One Ball H (T Krisna) 39.7.

Bizar Wins H 35.1.

Elliot Ness H (R Stewart) 38.7.

CLASS 5 – 1,700M

Free Fallin’ (Kellady) 44.5.

Ksatria H 39.4.

Gold Kingdom H (Wong) canter/39.1.

Sayonara H (A’Isisuhairi) 38.8.

Sun Palace 35.8.

Hosayliao (S John) 36.4.

Lion Spirit (Beuzelin) 35.7.

Fort Mustang (Stewart) 39.2.

God’s Gift H 39.1.

Grandpa Mick Mac (Saifudin) 37.4.

Red Riding Wood (R Iskandar) 36.3.

Foresto 40.1. Roman Classic 38.6.

CLASS 5 – 1,600M

Magnificent Gold H 40.1.

Melody Fair H 35.6.

Mystery Power H (PH Seow) 38.5.

Sun Ace 36.8.

Conflagrance (Chavez) 38.1.

Alexander H (Shafiq) 36.4.

Nate’s Honour H 40.1.

Khao Manee H (Wong) 44.8.

Silkardo 41.4.

Cizen Lucky (M Akmazani) galloped.

Military Chairman 39.1.

CLASS 5 (1) – 1,200M

Grand Fighter 38.2.

Mr Big Brother (M Ewe) 38.2.

Takhi H (Nunes) 38.2.

Northern Sun H (Wong) 39.

The Wild Prince H (Koh) 38.1.

Angel Baby 36.4.

City Gate (Saifudin) 38.4.

Super Incredible H (A’Isisuhairi) 35.1.

What You Like H (N Zyrul) 38.1.

Fountain Of Fame 42.

Lim’s Shot H (Akmazani) 39.5.

Super Talent (John) 37.8.

Big Mary 37.3.

CLASS 5 (2) – 1,200M

Despacito 39.9.

Loving Babe H (Zyrul) 38.3.

Endless (Chavez) 39.8.

Rusty Rust (Ewe) galloped.

One Way Ticket (Saifudin) 38.2.

Gingerman 37.5.

CLASS 5 – 1,000M

Lonhro Gold 37.1.

Magnifique H 44.7.

Wawasan H (Nunes) 36.9.

Olympia H 37.3.

David’s Sling (Chavez) 37.8.

Healthy Star H (Chavez) 37.2.

Fighting Hero H (D Beasley) 42.1.

Always Innocent H (Kellady) 38.1.

Arion Passion (Woodworth) 39.4.

Turf Beauty H 40.7.

MAIDEN – 1,600M

Sirius (Shafiq) 38.3.

Tavi Will Do (Stewart) 40.3.

Golden Tiger (Saifudin) 36.9.

Qiji Auston H (Chavez) 35.9.

Flaming Kirin (M Zaki) 38.1.

City Hall H (Krisna) 36.8.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN – 1,600M

Flashfast H (Nunes) 39.5.

Liebestraum (Lerner) 40.9.

Dixit Dominus H 37.3.

Nineoneone 35.7.

Rey Elvis 37.1.

Legacy Reign (Chavez) 37.1.

Monday: Poruna Cabeza

45.5.