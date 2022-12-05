Flashy Apache to keep up good patch of form

Race 1 (1,600m)



(4) ROSY LEMON has not been far off them in all five starts and should not be far back again.

She holds (2) LAST WILD ONE on their recent meeting.

However, more improvement is expected and she should make her presence felt.

(3) INNER SENSE (saddle slipped last time) showed improvement with blinkers and should be involved in the finish.

Stablemate (8) IMPERSONATION can only improve on her debut eighth, especially over the extra distance.



Race 2 (1,600m)

(3) GREENBACKCURRENCY was runner-up in his last two starts. He needed his first run as a gelding and, although he would prefer further, could get off the mark.

(10) TROIS TROIS QUATRE enjoyed the step-up in trip and sports blinkers this time. One for the shortlist.

(1) SPRING WILL COME has not been far off them. The blinkers have been removed and he could get into the reckoning.

(7) KAMBULU is sure to improve on his debut third to make his presence felt.



Race 3 (1,400m)



(3) TSAR BOMBA is on the up and looks likely to go places. The one to beat.

Stable companion (2) FAST LOVE is no slouch and can get into the trifecta.

(1) RAFFLES could be a threat. His run in the Graham Beck Stakes was decent. Respect.

(4) MINI COOP (tries further) and (5) SAGE KING (who could need it) have each-way hopes.



Race 4 (1,400m)

(7) RULE BY FORCE is maturing. If he does not a give start, he could run them down.

(2) DESTINY OF SOULS was blowing last time but will be at peak fitness and should get into the thick of action.

Stable companion (4) FIRE LORD was backed last time but pulled up fatigued. Look for a better performance.

(10) FUTUREWOLFF was not disgraced in his post-maiden run and could fill the placings.



Race 5 (1,800m)

(6) BANHA BRIDGE is an honest sort and should give a run for your money.

(8) TYRUS EXPRESS finished 1 3/4 lengths behind Banha Bridge last time but was coughing. The gelding could make up the leeway.

(7) AFRICAN TORRENT is maturing and could complete a hat-trick.

(3) FIFTH OF JULY encountered problems last time and could resume honest form.



Race 6 (1,800m)

(4) FLASHY APACHE is running well and should make a bold bid.

(7) ELECTRIC GOLD was not disgraced in the Dingaans last time and should give a good account of himself.

(2) BOLD FORTUNE ran below form last time but could get back on track.

(12) KIND JUDY has a handy weight. Watch if the mare takes her place.



Race 7 (1,160m)



(3) DANCING DORA is on a roll. She has won four on the trot and the sequence could be extended, if she bypasses another race for this assignment.

(6) SILVER WINTER was blowing last time and could feature with improvement.

(8) SPLASH OF GREEN drops in distance. If she finds true form, she could strike.

(7) LOVE BITE should not be far off on collateral form.



Race 8 (1,160m)



(6) RISKY BUSINESS and (9) FEATHER THE NEST could bounce back to add another victory for the yard.

(8) COCOA HILL, who pulled up lame last time, could challenge strongly.

(5) LOOKING HOT has a shout, if covered for as long as possible.