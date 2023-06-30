Flowerbomb is ticking
Race 1 (1,400m)
(1) GREEN BUBBLES has been running close-up. Good chance. (2) PRIMROSE PATH could also be involved in the finish.(3) UNITED’S RANSOM has a place chance. (5) BUTTERNUTENROOIWYN improved last time over the extra distance.
Race 2 (1,400m)
(2) VIVA DE JANEIRO has proven costly to follow but deserves another chance. (1) GIMME A DIAMOND needed his last run and cannot be ignored. (3) ARCHIMIDES did well last time and has a chance. (8) GOLDEN PAVILION and (4) CIRCUS LIGHTS can place.
Race 3 (2,000m)
(1) BANHA BRIDGE finished behind (2) OVER TWO YOU.
Both are equally comfortable with the shorter trip. It could go either way.(3) CELTIC RUSH is a recent winner. Respect.(6) BARMAID ran third last start and has place chance.
Race 4 (1,160m)
(3) CIVIL PRINCESS was backed on debut and won impressively over 1,000m. But she found issues in her next three starts. She could get back on track. Stablemate (1) SILENT WAR could challenge. (2) DANCING DORA found problems in her last two runs and could resume winning ways. (4) INVENTRIX and (5) SIMPLY MAGIC could make the frame.
Race 5 (1,160m)
The likely favourite, three-year-old (8) KISS ME CAPTAIN, deserves his position on top of the betting. The other three-year-old, (1) MERCANTOUR, is in form but gives her 5.5kg, which could be too much. (9) MARIGOLD HOTEL is running well and should challenge. (4) MAHARANEE and (3) ROLLWITHTHEPUNCHES can place.
Race 6 (1,000m)
(1) FLOWERBOMB is a trier. After two runner-up spots, the filly could chalk up her fourth success. (3) BIG EYED GIRL is running well and is a threat. (5) MYTHICAL DREAM needed her last outing and will come on. (2) CONSTABLE will match strides and could be involved.
Race 7 (1,400m)
(2) MISS SHAIVI could follow up on her maiden win, but she concedes 3kg to the older (5) MABONENG, who is also looking to go in again. It could get close. (7) SPEECHMAKER appears held on her last run. She scored at her penultimate start.(1) FUR BABY and (6) AZUCAR are looking to improve.
Race 8 (1,600m)
Recent maiden two-year-old winner (5) SHILPA’S MOON could keep up the good work for her age group in open company. (3) NAPOLEON has been threatening to open his account in his new yard. (2) SILVANO’S SONG and (6) GILDA GRAY have not been far off recently and should be in the finish.
