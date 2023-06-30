Flowerbomb is ticking

Race 1 (1,400m)

(1) GREEN BUBBLES has been running close-up. Good chance. (2) PRIMROSE PATH could also be involved in the finish.(3) UNITED’S RANSOM has a place chance. (5) BUTTERNUTENROOIWYN improved last time over the extra distance.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(2) VIVA DE JANEIRO has proven costly to follow but deserves another chance. (1) GIMME A DIAMOND needed his last run and cannot be ignored. (3) ARCHIMIDES did well last time and has a chance. (8) GOLDEN PAVILION and (4) CIRCUS LIGHTS can place.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(1) BANHA BRIDGE finished behind (2) OVER TWO YOU.

Both are equally comfortable with the shorter trip. It could go either way.(3) CELTIC RUSH is a recent winner. Respect.(6) BARMAID ran third last start and has place chance.

Race 4 (1,160m)

(3) CIVIL PRINCESS was backed on debut and won impressively over 1,000m. But she found issues in her next three starts. She could get back on track. Stablemate (1) SILENT WAR could challenge. (2) DANCING DORA found problems in her last two runs and could resume winning ways. (4) INVENTRIX and (5) SIMPLY MAGIC could make the frame.

Race 5 (1,160m)

The likely favourite, three-year-old (8) KISS ME CAPTAIN, deserves his position on top of the betting. The other three-year-old, (1) MERCANTOUR, is in form but gives her 5.5kg, which could be too much. (9) MARIGOLD HOTEL is running well and should challenge. (4) MAHARANEE and (3) ROLLWITHTHEPUNCHES can place.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(1) FLOWERBOMB is a trier. After two runner-up spots, the filly could chalk up her fourth success. (3) BIG EYED GIRL is running well and is a threat. (5) MYTHICAL DREAM needed her last outing and will come on. (2) CONSTABLE will match strides and could be involved.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(2) MISS SHAIVI could follow up on her maiden win, but she concedes 3kg to the older (5) MABONENG, who is also looking to go in again. It could get close. (7) SPEECHMAKER appears held on her last run. She scored at her penultimate start.(1) FUR BABY and (6) AZUCAR are looking to improve.

Race 8 (1,600m)

Recent maiden two-year-old winner (5) SHILPA’S MOON could keep up the good work for her age group in open company. (3) NAPOLEON has been threatening to open his account in his new yard. (2) SILVANO’S SONG and (6) GILDA GRAY have not been far off recently and should be in the finish.