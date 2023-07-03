Flying Ace destined to go far

Flying Ace is a horse going places, having secured five wins and two thirds from eight starts. The David Hall-trained New Zealand-bred looks well placed in the last of eight races at Sha Tin on Monday. He also has the services of champion jockey Zac Purton. PHOTO: HKJC

Race 1 (1,400M)

12 Just Great Two did fairly well at the rear last time. He could not make up ground but still managed to race with plenty of merit. He is expected to improve.

3 Soaring Tower has not quite met the expectations that he was on track to meet early doors. Still, he gets his chance in this grade with champion jockey Zac Purton engaged.

1 Noble Steed is a winner this term in the grade above. He will relish the dip to Class 5.

7 Star Of Yuen Long is next in line.

Race 2 (1,200M)

3 Fighting Star can make all the running from an ideal draw. He has led and won in this grade.

2 The Good Deal is chasing back-to-back wins. He draws well and should get his shot in the pointy end of this contest.

1 I Give has always threatened to run a big race. This may come in Class 5 with Purton aboard.

4 Noble Boyz is dangerous off this mark. He is nearing a first win and Hugh Bowman’s booking bears close watching.

Race 3 (1,200M)

4 Lady’s Choice was an impressive last-start winner. Purton’s aboard and the inside draw will see him get a sweet run throughout. The one to beat.

2 Happy Fat Cat is the pace influence. He is expected to cross in from the draw to try and make all the running, like he has done successfully in the past. He gets a handy claim from apprentice Angus Chung.

10 Always Fluke is lightly raced and is open to more improvement.

9 Marvel Dragon mixes his form but is sound on his day. He has claims.

Race 4 (1,400M)

6 Kasi Farasi caught the eye last start and appears to be in the right vein of form. The inside draw should see him get a charmed run throughout under Bowman.

11 Gluck Racer draws a touch better this time. He can improve after being beaten by the wide draw last start.

1 Unpresuming has a bit of class and looks well placed to be competitive again from the draw with Purton aboard.

2 All Is Good is chasing a hat-trick of wins. In superb form, he remains a massive threat.

Race 5 (1,400M)

1 Eternal Bloom makes a favourable step back to Class 4. His last run in this grade six starts back returned a win. If he finds that level of form, he is clearly the one to beat.

6 June Planet has his fair share of ability and it is surprising that he is not a winner yet. His last-start second was his closest. Vincent Ho retains the ride and he should challenge this group.

3 Simple Hedge is lightly raced but has the scope to make more improvement.

4 Master Hero is consistent. The three-time winner should get his opportunity.

Race 6 (1,200M)

4 Excellent Fighter is racing well and continues to improve each time he steps out. With an ideal draw, he can return to winning ways for Ho.

1 Street Scream makes a crucial dip to Class 3. He can bounce back to form, given he gets the right run throughout.

6 Pulsar Strider led all the way in his last two starts. He could be hard to catch.

5 Mark The Moment has proven remarkably consistent in Hong Kong. A first win is very close.

Race 7 (1,600M)

1 Sunny Star makes the dip to Class 3 and has 10lb (4.54kg)-claiming apprentice Ellis Wong assigned. The combination of both factors should see him prove tough to beat.

7 Leading Fortune is in superb form. Any rain around – which is forecast – will bring him into major contention.

3 Helene Feeling continues to raise the bar. He has further improvement to come and this contest is suitable.

11 Nicholson Returns is chasing a third win this season.

Race 8 (1,400M)

4 Flying Ace was impressive when scoring last time. His record is becoming very good. The five-time winner from eight starts looks well placed to handle this grade, especially with Purton retaining the ride.

1 Howdeepisyourlove has the class and shapes as the main danger. He has plenty more up his sleeve and this contest is suitable.

6 Flaming Rabbit is racing well and should give them something to reel in.

11 Find My Love is after a hat-trick of wins. He is continuing to meet the challenge.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club