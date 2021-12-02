Flying Bull ready to hit target

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(5) FASHIONIGMA and (7) SING GIRL SING should finish close together, judging on a recent meeting. But both are coming off a rest. Watch the market for indication.

(14) PUTTING GREEN found her feet late in both starts. The addition of blinkers should make a huge difference.

(1) LA BANQUIERE and (2) LIL WAHOO needed their last runs and should have come on to make their presence felt.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(4) CORAPI finished close in all three starts and could get his reward.

(2) BOLETO races as a gelding for the first time after a rest. He could challenge.

(1) RAMPAGE did well in new surroundings and could go on.

(3) TABEBUIA needed his first run as a gelding. If ready after a rest, he could get involved.

(5) MIKE THE PILOT and (6) GREAT MELOD could make the quartet.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(2) FLYING BULL could get it right after three consecutive seconds. The one to beat.

(5) BEY SUYAY is having his peak run and should make his presence felt.

The ever-honest (1) NORDIC REBEL should not be far off again.

(4) EARL and (6) RIVER JORDAN are capable of better and could make the tierce.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

(3) SOUTHERN SONG should have no problem with the longer distance. The filly should make a bold bid.

(4) UN DEUX TROIS is holding form and should give another honest performance.

(1) THE KOP was not disgraced in the Java last time and should be right there.

(6) TRAVELING WILBURY, (7) SHE'S A CRACKER and (8) MASAAKEN are more than capable and warrant inclusion in all exotic bets.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(4) ABALUS ran on strongly last time but could be troubled by a breathing problem (often reported coughing). If trouble-free, she could score.

Similarly, (3) VERINOVA is capable but troubled by respiratory noises.

(6) VUITTON won second-up and can only improve.

(1) ON CUE finishes off strongly and could get into the action.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) BELLA CHICA beat (2) COLD FACT by 2½ lengths but is 3kg worse off. It could get close. However, both ran well below their best in subsequent races and need to put that behind them.

(4) MULETA needed her last outing and should contest the finish.

(5) SEEMYVISION disappointed last time but could resume honest ways.

(6) SLALOM QUEEN could win fresh, if finding her form.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(6) GIN AND TONIC and (7) PRINCESS SABRINA renew rivalry. Princess Sabrina proved superior last time but, despite a 1.5kg advantage for about half a length difference, could play second fiddle as Gin And Tonic needed her run badly.

(4) MIDNIGHT BADGER, (1) EDWARD LONGSHANKS, and (3) WEST COAST LOVER are worth watching on form.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(6) FANTASY FLOWER is running well and could chalk up a third victory.

(5) LULU'S BOY won easily when opening his account last time. He could follow up in this not-so-strong company.

(10) GRINDELWALD and (4) LIFE GOES ON could feature.

(2) BLUE EYES was not striding out last time but could win it fresh.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(3) SERGEI never got into it last time and finished well behind the winner (5) ELUSIVE SWANN and runner-up (9) AFTER HOURS. It could pay to ignore that run.

(2) DARK TRAVEL and (13) FOLLOW MY PATH could be strong contenders.

(4) WILLOW LANE has not been far back in his post-maidens and could get into the frame.