Flying First Class should be at business end

Race 1 (1,600m)

(2) PRAIRIE FALCON tends to give a start but if she jumps on terms, she could be involved in the finish.

(1) DESTINY OF SOULS is maturing now and could challenge.

(3) DUKE OF RAIN lost his rider last time and must be in with a winning chance.

Keep an eye on (6) BURMESE TIARA who was coughing in her last two runs, but remains a solid competitor.



Race 2 (2,000m)

(4) TABEBUIA showed improvement form when close-up at his last start, and the form has been franked. He should run another big race.

(2) IMPERIAL MASTER could chase him home on this, his favourite track.

(1) SUPREME DANCE needed his first run as a gelding and can only improve.

(3) CAPTAIN CHORUS is looking for trifecta money.



Race 3 (1,800m)

(7) QUIET REBELLION did not jump well in her last two starts. She should finish off strongly.

(6) LADY REGENT beat (4) LITTLEMARYSUNSHINE but the 1kg difference could bring them together. (5) SILVER HILLS disappointed in her second start but she will know more about it.



Race 4 (1,800m)

(9) LIDL MISS SUNSHINE is holding form and could chalk up a third win off a handy weight.

(2) CHERINGOMA gives her 6½kg which could be a bit difficult but cannot be discarded. (7) APACHE FIGHTER found problems last time and could get into the reckoning.

Recent maiden winner (3) POMOZELOUS, (8) ANGEL’S WISH and (5) GO FLICHITY could fight out minor money.



Race 5 (2,400m)

The Allez France Stakes attracted a small but competitive field. (5) FLYING FIRST CLASS and (4) OPERA GLASS have been tested and proven over this distance and should be involved in the result.

(1) TERRA TIME, (2) BELLEVARDE, (3) ADMIRE ME and (6) KIND JUDY have solid form and, if they see out the distance, they should make their presence felt.



Race 6 (1,600m)

(9) PLATINUM SKY finished just over a length ahead of (13) SAVANNAH STORM (drawn wide) and is 1kg worse off. It could get close between them again.

(10) VANDERBILT is holding form but could have breathing problems.

Stablemates (1) SECOND BASE and (2) OUTOFTHEDARKNESS top the weights but cannot be ignored.

(4) PYROMANIAC and (7) PERFECT WITNESS are others for the shortlist.



Race 7 (1,160m)

(2) KING OF VENUS has come well and should make a determined effort to complete a hat-trick.

(3) SOUTH BOY found his form after a rest and sporting blinkers. He rates a serious threat.

(13) IN THE ETHER is holding form and could make the trifecta.

(4) RAMCHANDANI ROAD, (10) COOL WINTER and (11) IRONTAIL are looking to cause the upset.