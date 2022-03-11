Follow Al's My Daddy

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(7) BOUNDLESS BASH is getting better with each start. He should relish the longer distance on pedigree. But he is trying the turn and has not drawn the best.

Highveld raiders and stablemates (6) MESCAL and (2) I AM REGAL need to be closely watched. Mescal ran twice in his hometown. He did not show much but has been gelded. This could help him focus more. I Am Regal has drawn the best of the first-timers and is bred to enjoy this distance.

(5) EDDIE THE MOVER has experience around the turn of this track. Being by Vercingetorix, he should relish the longer trip. He is a serious threat.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(9) RED SOLE has been very unlucky, having finished second five times in a row. He is racing in a competitive line-up and has not drawn well but could do it.

Trainer Garth Puller has a strong hand with (1) BEECHURST and (6) CUP OF MAGIC. Beechurst has run two good local races and has drawn the best. He must have a big chance. Cup Of Magic made a fair debut at Scottsville and should relish the longer trip.

(12) SPY MASTER looks to have more to come after a fair debut around the turn at Scottsville. But he has work to cross in from his wide draw.

(7) KHANYISA INDLELA and (4) PETECA have claims.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

Not much form to go on, so if any of the first-timers have some ability, she could be the leading chance. Watch the betting.

(5) COLUMBIA ROAD is bred in the purple. The filly’s trainer’s comment is “should run well if not too green”.

(4) ADELANTE (by Rafeef) and (6) CINNAMON BLUSH (by Silvano) are well bred, so follow the betting closely.

(11) NATASIA should improve on her first run. She is bred for a bit further. The wide draw has her work cut out.

(10) MILKTART did not disgrace herself on the Polytrack on debut. She should enjoy the longer trip. But she has drawn badly.

(2) MIA SOPHIA could take advantage from Gate 2.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(6) AMERICAN DREAM was making his debut when a fair fourth at Scottsville in yielding going. He has scope for big improvement.

(13) RAVENS SWORD also showed potential in his debut. That formline is working out very well. But he has drawn wide and has a bit of work to do to claw back three lengths on (11) GREY VIEW, who has a similarly bad gate but has the experience. He could finally get it right.

(8) CUPID’S CAPTAIN was badly in need of his debut. He could show more after that run.

(1) GAUL RULER (gelded), (2) HIGH LEGISLATION and (12) SHOT OF COURAGE could upset.

RACE 5 (2,100M)

(3) MADIBA’S CUPPA was well supported last time. Although he did not enjoy the pace, he put up a gallant effort to finish a close second. He also found one to beat in his penultimate start. He could go one better.

(2) TRITON is also knocking on the door and needs a race run to suit. He should have every chance. Highveld raider (7) VICEROY should dictate the pace and will be out to steal it all the way. His Highveld form is fair enough.

(8) COLOUR MASTER caught the eye last time but needs to repeat at Greyville.

(4) CORAL COPY has run his best races at this venue, so should be included in exotic bets.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(3) PETRA has been running in tough races and could enjoy this easier event. She is one from one over the course and distance.

(9) VIVID JET was a winner a stride after the post the last time she raced over the Greyville 1,000m. But she will need luck again as she has drawn the widest.

(4) NIKIYA does not know how to run a bad race. She will appreciate being back over her best trip.

(2) CIVIL RIGHTS could be the dark horse from Gate 2. She needed her last run and should come on nicely.

(1) DUNYAA is not one to take lightly.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(5) PEARL OF ASIA, who is best weighted – along with horses like (1) TEMPTING FATE, (8) BOLD RANSOM, (10) COIN SPINNER and (11) MOUNT PLEASANT – has bigger fish to fry. Pearl Of Asia has won a Grade 1, beating the best around over the track and trip. But he will need a hot pace. Coin Spinner won as he liked last time but, like Mount Pleasant, has a tough obstacle with a wide draw. He will need luck. Watch out for Highveld raider Bold Ransom, who showed something like his best form last time. He could enjoy it on this track. It should get close between Mount Pleasant and (3) SOCRATES.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(4) AL’S MY DADDY ran a cracker in a feature race at Scottsville. He should go close in this company with a repeat and top jockey Anton Marcus astride.

(5) WINTER WAVES has been doing it easily when tried over further. He can complete a hat-trick of wins.

(7) CASIMIRO and (12) THE BAYOU, who are his stablemates, are also capable of doing well. Casimiro has matured and The Bayou has proven form over this trip.

(3) TONIGHTSFIGHTNIGHT and (9) CORAPI have something to prove over this distance. This could be their day.