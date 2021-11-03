Follow Goddess Of Light, Seemyvision

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(8) GODDESS OF LIGHT took off late on her debut and almost upset preferred stablemate Shimmerlindt. The one to beat.

(1) MOONSTRIKE is improving with racing and could challenge.

Look for improvement from (5) DANCING DORA and (4) COURANTE.

(2) BELTWAY disappointed in her last few runs and could sneak into a place.

Watch debutante (6) FIVE FORTUNES.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) GENERAL HANCOCK showed improvement with blinkers and could get into the shake-up.

(11) MANHATTAN never raised a gallop in the soft going last time as the hot favourite. If the going is firm, she will be involved in the finish.

(2) COMING IN HOT gave a sound performance last week and must be considered.

(4) CASTLE OF GLASS was not disgraced on debut and will know more about it.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(3) SEEMYVISION is bang in form and should make a bold bid.

(2) MULETA is never far off and could chase her home.

(6) CAPTAIN'S RUN should get into the tierce.

(1) ALL OF ME, (4) SLALOM QUEEN and (5) DESERT PRIDE need to reproduce their best form to have a say.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(2) ALABAMA ANNA is capable of better and could resume winning ways back over the minimum trip.

(5) WAYA YIRE is maturing and should make her presence felt.

(3) ON CUE stands a chance with her 4kg apprentice jockey's allowance.

(8) ZODIAC PRINCESS is struggling for her second win but could feature.

(4) VERINOVA could get into the reckoning if not troubled by breathing.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(4) TWICE THE TRIP was not disgraced in two KZN features before a rest. Watch the form.

Stable companion (1) CARALLUMA could nab this one if recapturing her best form after a rest.

(8) WAR SHIP should enjoy the extra distance and could get into the action.

(9) LA VALLIERE should also relish the longer trip.

(7) PRAIRIE FALCON comes off a rest after an easy maiden victory and will come on.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) MAJESTIC MOZART races in his new surroundings and, all things being equal, could strike while the iron is hot.

Stable companion (2) FUNKY MUSIC finished second last week and is on a quick back-up.

(6) BALOUCHI receives 5kg from them and should be cherry-ripe. He could get away.

(3) ROCK THE GLOBE has decent form but could just need it.

(5) CAPETOWN AFFAIR ran below form last time.

(4) DARK VISION could find a place.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

The eight-year-old (3) NORDIC REBEL is always thereabouts but could be held by (5) IVALO'S PRINCE, judging on their last meeting.

(1) THEORY OF FLIGHT should not be far behind on the same form-line.

(2) CATEGORY FOUR has ability and could enjoy the drop in distance.

(4) PURPLE PANTHER is in form and could double up over 1,600m.

(6) FIFTH OF JULY (problems last time) and (7) USHUAIA (needed his first run as a gelding) are not out of it.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

One-time winner (3) SERGEI is holding form but is drawn on the inside fence.

He meets five-time-winner (2) WAQAAS, who won last time and can never be ignored, at the same weights.

(4) MASTER OF LAW will appreciate the slightly shorter distance and his form has been franked.

(6) BIG CITY GIRL needed her last run but could be found wanting in the latter stages.

(8) ELUSIVE SWANN, (10) ENGLISH PRIMROSE and (11) AFTER HOURS could make the frame.