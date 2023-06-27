Follow Superb Capitalist
Race 1 (2,200m)
1 Packing Hurricane chases a fourth straight win. This contest appears well within his grasp, especially from an ideal draw.
3 Swan Bay turned his form around to finish second last time. He can take another crucial step forward.
5 Turin Mascot closed off well for third last start. Expect him to continue his improvement, especially under Zac Purton.
4 Serangoon has ability and it would not shock to see a form reversal.
Race 2 (1,800m)
3 Classic Archi has found the right vein of form to be winning. He also gets an ideal draw and the services of Hugh Bowman.
1 Sunny Baby returns to Class 5 where he can thrive, especially with Purton electing to take the ride.
5 Owners’ Star does not win out of turn but has remained competitive all season. He gets his opportunity over a suitable distance.
9 Ring Bells can roll forward and surprise by lasting it out.
Race 3 (1,650m)
12 Get The Monies slots in light and has hit the right vein of form. He turned in a career-best effort for second last start. Any improvement should see him prove tough to reel in.
5 Durham Star is racing well and is always competitive when conditions suit.
9 Happy Angel is still yet to win but rarely runs a bad race. He can makes his presence felt again for an in-form Pierre Ng.
2 Lean Hero is classy but he will need to overcome the draw.
Race 4 (1,200m)
7 Red Desert draws ideally and he can use this to his advantage after several difficult barriers. He can win on his best form.
6 Golden Luck is chasing back-to-back wins. He has his fair share of class and his ceiling appears far from reached.
9 Denfield was an expensive purchase. He has posted several solid efforts and further improvement should see him return a win soon.
1 Sight Hero continues to race well.
Race 5 (1,650m)
The return to Class 4 for 1 Packing Succeeder is a huge plus. He has proven competitive in this grade and the inside draw should afford him every chance.
2 Happy For All knows what it is all about. He will need to overcome the awkward gate, though.
5 Gold Tack has been consistent without winning. He continues to improve and gets another shot at winning.
12 Dazzling Fellow slots in light and will be finishing fast.
Race 6 (1,200m)
2 Summit Cheers is consistent and is the one to catch from a good draw with Luke Ferraris up.
8 Togepi has shown that a first win is very close. The inside barrier will afford him a soft run throughout.
4 Stormtrouper has raced well all season without winning. He gets his opportunity again.
3 King Eccellente has claims but must overcome the draw.
Race 7 (1,200m)
11 Charming Steed is racing well, slots in light and appears capable of pinching this from the front.
2 Juneau Flash has an ideal draw and he should get every opportunity. He is in the right vein of form.
7 Stoicism appears to be taking the right steps forward. The blinkers will spark a sharp effort.
4 King Invincible has the draw to overcome. Keep safe.
Race 8 (1,650m)
2 Not Usual Star can mix his form but has the ability to beat this group. He should roll forward to offset the gate and is hard to catch.
4 So We Joy generally prefers the dirt but he can prove capable on the turf also. The strong booking of Purton holds him in good stead.
9 Splendid Living is a nice horse and his recent form is strong.
12 Top Top Tea slots in light and he can make his presence felt.
Race 9 (1,200m)
1 Superb Capitalist has a stack of speed and class. He is after a hat-trick of wins and his go-forward style gives him every chance again.
2 Reward Smile is classy and Purton hops up. He is the main danger. He just needs to overcome a less-than-ideal barrier.
7 Desert Star can improve following a rather inconclusive debut. He will be over the odds and is worth an each-way ticket.
11 Leslie closed off nicely last time and is expected to show again.
- Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club
