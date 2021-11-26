Follow the sweet Sound Of Summer

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(1) MAGNUM P I finished third on debut and then finished second in his next four starts. He deserves to exit the maidens' ranks.

(3) WEST POINT needed his last run in new surroundings. If he takes his place, he could feature.

(5) MASTER OF COIN finished close-up in his last two starts. He should not be far off again. He could turn it around with (4) SECRET LINK, but it could get close between them.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(6) SOUND OF SUMMER ran eight times for five wins and three placings. Should go close and improve his record.

(3) FOREVER MINE and (7) SARAGON needed their last outings and will come on.

(4) CHIJMES was not disgraced in his last run and could get into the mix.

RACE 3 (1,160M)

(7) BIG BURN (six starts for four wins and two placings), (9) SHEELA (five starts for three wins and two placings), (13) FULL VELOCITY (eight starts for four wins and four seconds), (15) LUCY ENGLISH (four starts for two wins and two placings) and (10) SOUND OF WARNING (four starts for two wins and two placings) have impeccable records, which make for a great race.

(16) TANZANITE QUEEN and (11) LUCY IN THE SKY could spring a surprise.

RACE 4 (900M)

Comments from the trainers suggest that (1) JAYRANI and (2) LORD OF LIGHT are likely to run well. Follow the market.

The fillies (5) LEADING PARTY, (6) PRIMULA and (7) SHARE ALIKE could make their presence felt in receipt of weight.

RACE 5 (1,160M)

(4) MK'S PRIDE races for the first time over his shortest trip, but is more than capable. He should make his presence felt.

(13) ALESIAN CHIEF and (14) BARTHOLDI receive 9kg from MK's Pride and could take the advantage.

(11) IKIGAI could enjoy the drop in distance and prove value for money.

RACE 6 (900M)

Gen Kotzen saddles half the field and comments from the yard suggest that (3) CERTAINLY and (6) SPYWING should go well.

(5) LUCY THE PINK and (1) BELLA MO are of interest, too. They are worth considering for exotic-bet players.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) PYROMANIAC did well after a long break when a clear second to the highly considered Desert Miracle and should run a big race.

(2) SAFE PASSAGE is unbeaten as a gelding and could notch No. 4 to his sequence.

(5) ARAGOSTA won well after a rest and can only come on.

(7) LITTLE PRINCE got into trouble last time but got out of it to win. He can follow up.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(4) NAVY STRENGTH has become costly to follow, but the addition of blinkers could prove the difference.

(7) BLIZZARD has shown promise in both starts over 1,400m and could fight it out with the step-up to 1,600m.

The well-bred (2) PINEAPPLE EXPRESS showed improvement in a good race last time, when stepping up in trip. On that evidence, the colt should relish the extra distance.

(1) JEM ROCK and (3) DOUBLE DUET also appeal.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(8) RAIN IN HOLLAND could come out tops after a good third behind War Of Athena in her prep run after a rest.

(9) PERFECT WITNESS won full of running last time and should make a race of it.

(10) CLAFOUTIS disappointed somewhat last time but can make the tierce.

(3) BOLD FORTUNE could prove the best of the older runners.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

(1) PEUT ETRE MOI and (2) CRUIZIN CALIFORNIA have been costly to follow. Peut Etre Moi was getting closer to opening her account and is worth another chance, after a disappointing last start following a subsequent nine-week break. Cruizin California has blown hot and cold, but performed well for every step-up in trip and could fight it out on best form.

(3) FAMILY FOOTSTEPS improved to finish ahead of Cruizin California with blinkers last time and could have a say.

The well-related (6) SWEET REPEAT is maturing. She is likely to make her presence felt on the back of an improved last start.

RACE 11 (2,000M)

(1) GOT THE GREENLIGHT appeared to have just needed the run last time and could turn it around with improvement.

(2) MALMOOS, who finished just ahead of him, also needed the outing. He has pole draw.

The top filly (3) WAR OF ATHENA was underdone when winning her prep run and should run her heart out again.

(9) ASTRIX will have the run of the race. Chance.

RACE 12 (1,000M)

(3) BARNEY MCGREW won a good race beating a useful field when dropped to this trip and grade. That form has been franked, so he could follow up.

The consistent (4) SKIDOO is 3.5kg better off and gets blinkers, so should pose a threat with Anton Marcus retaining the ride.

The top-rated (5) AFRICAN RAIN is the only three-year-old in the line-up. He acquitted himself well under a big weight last time in his second run after a gelding operation.

(1) ELUSIVE TRADER and (2) MISTER VARGUS also have claims off their current marks.

RACE 13 (3,200M)

(6) SMOKING HOT should be at peak fitness and gets the nod.

(10) BARAK seldom runs a dull race. The longer trip should be to his liking.

(9) SUPER HANDSOME stayed on nicely and will appreciate the extra distance.

(5) DREAM DESTINY could make a winning debut in new surroundings.

RACE 14 (1,000M)

(2) ROD THE MOD won a similar contest from the front last time and is likely to go well again despite a five-point penalty.

(5) ARCTIC ICE, (6) BALTIMORE JACK and (7) CAPTAIN MIKE are speedy sorts who should give a good sight.

But a bigger threat could come from (3) FIGHTER, who is consistent at this level. He ran on from off the pace to finish second last time and could get another hot tempo to aim at.

RACE 15 (2,000M)

(12) MARIA'S WORLD finished just in front of (11) TUULETAR last time and should have the edge on the draws.

(1) CLARKSON needed his last run and is bred for the longer distance.

(2) KNIGHTFLIGHT and (10) RULE BOOK are improving with racing and could get into the reckoning.