Forecast in last race points to Rain In Holland 

Race 1 (1,300m)

Top international jockey Christophe Soumillon can get the ball rolling when he partners (1) AMERICAN GRAFFITI for Sean Tarry. She ran well below par in the SA Fillies Nursery but had notched two-from-two before that.

(10) THE CHARLESTON has a wide draw as she goes around the turn for the first time but she does look more than useful at this stage. (11) SECRET IDENTITY won well when finishing like a train to win her last start. Unbeaten at Greyville and must have a strong chance. (4) ORIENTAL BOUQUET ran well below form from a wide draw last outing. She has been around this turn and will improve on her last run.

Race 2 (1,300m)

(4) OUTLAW KING was second-best behind the progressive Lucky Lad last outing but can go one better in this field. (1) MAIN DEFENDER is unbeaten in two and gives newly licensed trainer Tony Peter his first runner on July day. Stays the trip from the best of the draw. (5) PURE PREDATOR looks held by Main Defender but he does show promise, and with some luck in the running, he should be competitive. (12) ETHANATOR is still a maiden and drawn wide but will enjoy the extra and could be the dark horse.

Race 3 (2,200m)

(5) LORD WILLIAM was making late progress behind July-bound Winchester Mansion. He has consistent form and the step-up in trip could suit. (6) ARAGOSTA was second-best behind Runaway Song in the Track @ Ball Derby but he has come to hand nicely and should strip fitter for this race. (9) NEBRAAS is first reserve for the Hollywoodbets Durban July and, possibly, a little unlucky not to make the field. However, his last run is best ignored and at best, he will go close. (8) SHANGO is a past winner and was not far off them at his last start with a number of others in this race close-up. He tends to come good at this time of the year.

Race 4 (3,000m)

(5) RUNAWAY SONG won the Track and Ball Derby in a canter.

(14) REX UNION has come on well since arriving in KZN. He stays well but does look to be the stable second choice judged on jockey bookings. (10) ARUMUGAM is an out-and-out stayer. He has a handy weight and is 3kg better off with (4) FUTURE PEARL who beat him the last time that they met.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(4) MRS GERIATRIX is unbeaten in four starts and was a comfortable winner of the Group 1 Allan Robertson, beating a high class field.

Biggest danger could be (6) DISTANT WINTER. Candice Bass-Robinson’s filly has not been further back than second in five starts that included Cape Town features. She comes off a winning double. (11) EGYPTIAN MAU took on males in a strong Group 1 field last time. Should give a good account. (8) WHITE PEARL comes from a strong stable and both her wins have come over a similar trip.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(13) GIMMEANOTHERCHANCE has a wide draw to contend with> But he has improved after his maiden win to run out a facile winner of the Gatecrasher Stakes. (5) GUY GIBSON found traffic in the Group 1 Gold Medallion. Could have finished closer than third. The step-up in trip should suit. (6) GOLDEN TATJANA takes on a tough field of males but has yet to finish out of the money. (3) ANDY COOGLE is still a maiden but has raced green in both starts. The step-up in trip from a plum draw will help.

Race 7 (2,200m)

(17) RAIN IN HOLLAND won all three legs of the Wilgerbosdrift Triple Tiara last season that included the Group 2 SA Oaks over 2,400m. So the July trip is well within her compass.

(7) SEE IT AGAIN scored a smashing win in the Daily News. He does appear to be the horse to beat. (6) DO IT AGAIN has been written off by many with his best years behind him. He has been unlucky in the last two July’s that he has contested, and with better luck, could make it three wins in this historic race. (4) WINCHESTER MANSION has had two outings since being gelded.