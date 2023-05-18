In-form Bush Tracker has sights on hat-trick

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) AADEHYA looks the right one back in maiden company but he is trying the Polytrack.

(5) MOVE ON OVER is proven on the Polytrack and is improving but, on paper, cannot beat Aadehya.

(4) XPLICIT CONTENT is holding form and should fight out the finish once again.

(6) SWIFTWINGED probably needed the local debut and could play a minor role.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(8) VANDALISE was a bit unlucky not to win last start. Similar field. Can go one better.

(2) ELUSIVE MATA comes from a smart yard. Watch the betting on this newcomer.

(3) FIRE GLOW and (4) JAMBO SANA have both run some fair races and can contest the finish.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(9) PRINCIPESSA MIA fluffed the start and was too far back last time. Can make amends.

(5) MARI MARIE put in her best effort so far when runner-up last time. First Polytrack test but should be right there at the finish.

(2) SHORT SHARP SHOCK should not be too far behind those two rivals at the finish.

(1) COFFEE IN SEATTLE has improved and has a place chance.

Race 4 (1,900m)

(1) POPPING CREASE can go one better but faces many challengers.

(4) SJAMBOK is improving of late and could be a threat.

(9) JOE HARMAN is a long-time battling maiden. He deserves a win but it just has not happened yet.

(10) BELLE’S FIRST WAVE and (3) PAINITE are also capable of earning money.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(1) BUSH TRACKER has hit a purple patch – he was impressive in his last two wins and has every chance to seal his hat-trick.

(7) BLONDE ACT let his connections down last time. Has good Polytrack form and should be a big threat.

(3) CELTILLUS is better than the last run would suggest and is usually found running on late.

(4) PEACE IN OUR WORLD seems to have forgotten how to win but remains in good form.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(5) GOLDEN SICKLE has run well in some classy contests since she scored an easy maiden win. She could add the Listed Dahlia Plate to her tally.

(4) LUNA HALO was only 0.75 length behind GOLDEN SICKLE in the Bloodstock SA Sales Cup but is now back in her hometown. Watch the market.

(1) VISION OF WONDER has thrived since trying 1,200m, romping home in both starts.

(3) THE WINTER LAKE and (6) JOY AND PEACE have improvement to come and can earn.

Race 7 (2,200m)

(1) PERFECTION appears a lot better than his run in the Derby Plate, where the pace may not have suited. Big say.

(3) COSMIC EVENT beat his elders last time. Well beaten in the Cape Derby but that form line is proving super strong.

(2) HEATHCLIFF won the Derby Plate, beating PERFECTION, and will be out to confirm the form.

(6) MACHETE MAN and (5) CHERRY ANO will go close.

Race 8 (1,300m)

(4) BONNAROO was badly out at the weights last time but she won well. Could be of value once again.

(3) CHRONICLESOFNANIA is holding her form well and will win again one of these days.

(1) DEFINITELY MAYBE improved last time and is a chance.

(2) RAINBOW THIEF has bounced back to form with a bang and could pull off a hat-trick.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(3) PASHTUNWALI was a value bet winner last time. It was a narrow win but he could have more to offer on this surface.

(5) STAY THE COURSE is clearly better than the last run and was in good form before that.

(1) EL ROMIACHI is holding his form well. Winning chance.

(2) DUKE OF ORANGE is a hit-or-miss fellow. Can cause an upset.

Race 10 (1,000m)

(7) QUICK COUNT is in form and should run another decent race.

(3) RIDE THE LIGHTNING ran on well last time. Ready to strike.

(1) I LIKE IT HOT tends to lack extra, but is not out of it.

(12) WINTER JOURNEY has a been a disappointment at this centre so far but a win in this could change things.