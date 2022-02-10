In-form Chere For Me can score in the opener

Here's a form analysis of Friday’s South Africa (Fairview):

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(3) CHERE FOR ME showed promise when third on debut. She followed that up with a good second place behind Bouquet. This is a good chance to use her experience to go one better.

Trainer Alan Greeff should know what is needed to beat Chere For Me as in both those outings, he had runners finish ahead of her. His newcomer (4) CHEVELEY MOON has stable jockey Greg Cheyne aboard but he does also have (8) LADYHAWKE, so keep an eye on the betting as that may guide you.

(6) GLITTERFOX needs to improve to beat her stable companion but could earn some money. Definitely one for the quartet bets.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) ROSE OF MINE will be making her local debut. Her Western Cape form is fair and she could win now under the care of Zietsman Oosthuizen.

(2) SAILAWAY WITH ME seems to be improving and has a winning chance.

(3) MISS ROSE has pace and one of these days could keep on rolling to score.

(6) TASTE MAKER and (7) MISS UNITED STATES both look likely to be suited to this course and distance so must be considered.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) ROUTE SIXTY SIX has lost form lately but could upset in a weak race like this. Winning will not surprise.

(4) ESHRAAQ was run out of it only late last time, so must be considered. Has the form to upset.

(2) ARION OF ADRAST showed promise on local debut and could have more to come.

(3) SILVER SLIPPERS is holding form and is clearly not out of it. Watch for any betting.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(2) FIRSTAMONGEQUALS is battling to regain winning form but is capable of earning some money. This is a difficult race, though.

(4) HOMER FIDGET has only the one win to show for his 24 races but is consistent and does have a winning chance.

(5) SEATTLE BEAT was not disgraced on the turf last time out and could do even better this time.

(6) OPULENCE was a heavily backed easy maiden winner on local debut and could have more to come.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(1) CAIRON seemed to find the distance a bit far last time. This distance is not ideal either but it would not be a surprise either if he won again.

(2) PALO ALTO is consistent and should contest the finish yet again.

(3) AMERICAN LANDING lost his way on the Polytrack and has not really been at his best lately but could finish in the money over a course and distance that suits.

(5) GREAT WARRIOR only tired late last time. This distance should be just right for him and he should be right there at the finish.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

Trainer Greeff looks to have a decent hand in this race. (5) BAD HABIT ran well when narrowly beaten last week and has a chance if confirming that level of form.

Stable companions (4) HERRIN, (7) SHINE A LIGHT and (6) RED BERRY are all capable of winning and must be respected.

(3) TALLAHASSEE returns from a break but is distance suited and is another to consider.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

Another tough race to have any confidence. (1) TEOFILIA has been in good form this season and has a winning chance over a course and distance that suits.

(2) FERRARI ICE would probably be better suited to further but has a winning chance.

(5) JET MIRAGE is surely better than his last run would suggest. He was improving with each run before that.

(9) COFFEE BREAK is in good heart and should be right there at the finish.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(7) DIAMONDS AND TOADS was a disappointment last time. She could bounce back.

(4) EMALINE caught the opposition napping when making all last time out and could follow up if in the same mood.

(8) EUROPEANA could be back to her best and has every chance of scoring a long overdue win.

(12) KAYC AL seems a lot better than her last run and could make vast improvement under the care of Zietsman Oosthuizen and deserves some consideration.