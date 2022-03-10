In-form Duke Of Orange looks ready to win

RACE 1 (1,100M)

(4) ECHOES OF WINTER showed improvement at her second start. With natural progression, she should win this.

(7) GLITTERFOX is improving and her first win could come any day now. She deserves the utmost respect.

(10) PINNACLE put in a good debut and with improvement likely, looks the one to beat. There are numerous runners making their debuts so keep an eye on the betting.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) FOREST SPY is improving and even though he was slowly away in his second start he drew away for a nice win. He does look hard to beat.

(4) ORANGE RED found his stable companion too speedy last week and does look the biggest threat to Forest Spy.

(5) SAND BANK and (6) LIKEABLE need to improve to win but could earn some money. Trainer Zietsman Oosthuizen has a pair of newcomers carded for this race so keep an eye on the betting.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) TARANTINO put in a disappointing effort at his last start so it is not really a surprise that he has made his way back to the Eastern Cape. His form in the Eastern Cape has been good and he should be right there at the finish.

(3) LEGITIMATE, is coming off a very good third place behind stable companion Global Drummer. The conditions of the race point to Legitimate posing a huge challenge to Tarantino.

(2) YOU KNOW WHO makes his local debut and deserves respect.

(4) BACK TO YOU also makes his local debut and must be considered.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(8) DUKE OF ORANGE put in a pleasing local debut and could be ready to win.

(1) ABAYYAAN is coming off a disappointing effort and was unreliable in his previous yard but does have a winning chance on local debut.

(3) VANDERBILT was a bit unlucky last time and was caught too far out of his ground in his previous. Clearly he is not an easy ride but can go close to winning.

(6) JACKBEQUICK has lost his way of late but is quite capable of earning some money.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(4) SILVER SLIPPERS is usually not too far away at the finish and does have a winning chance in a moderate-looking field.

(1) SAILAWAY WITH ME may have just been in need of her last run and from a reasonable draw should run well once again.

(3) BACK TO FORMENTERA has been consistent without actually winning but her turn cannot be too far away.

(5) SUGAR SNAP was a well beaten third last time out but will have Richard Fourie in the saddle and so must be considered a possible winner.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) EMPERORS DECREE is coming off a disappointing effort. He steps up in distance and it could suit. Can win this.

(2) MASTERFUL bounced back to form with a good win over the course and distance last week and could follow up but it is a competitive race.

A bad draw seemed to capsize (3) BORN A STAR last time and he looked an unlucky loser. An improved draw this time could see him go one better.

(8) FAST DRAW was modest last time out but could improve.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(6) MEERCAT and (9) IRISH WILLOW are stablemates from Juan Nel’s yard. Both are in rattling form and could fight out the finish.

(1) PRINCESS KALISI is suited to this course and distance and could earn some money.

(4) STEP LIVELY has lost her way of late but does have a winning chance.

(2) BLUE DUCHESS is capable of winning a race like this and must be included in all bets.

RACE 8 (1,100M)

(3) PARIS OPERA was only run out of it late last week and could go one better. In a tough race like this, she could be the one to beat.

(4) SONNY QUINN is better than his last run would suggest but is unreliable.

(5) TIMKAT has disappointed in his last two starts but is capable of running a decent race.

(6) SHIELD MAIDEN makes her local debut. She is well tried but at three years of age could still have improvement to come.

(7) AFRICANROYALJEWEL was not disgraced when third last time and is clearly improving so must be considered.