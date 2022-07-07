In-form Fort Lauderdale can go one better

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(5) LADY OF POWER (Gavin Lerena) and (9) SILVER MENSA (Warren Kennedy) have been looking good. They should have the race to themselves.

(1) BERENGARIA will know more about it and is a must for trifectas.

(6) MEMORIAL DAY, (14) TREATY and first-timer (11) STRANGE MAGIC are looking for minor money.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(4) FORT LAUDERDALE lacked support on debut but did well to run second.

(11) TIMEINTHEWOODS was not striding out on the poly last time and after two successive seconds, could go one better.

(5) JIMMY DON was all at sea on debut and will come on.

(9) TARTARUS sports blinkers for the first time and should improve. Watch first-timers (1) BRAVE VIKING and (2) BROSNAN.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) BIG FIVE is not going to Hollywood any time soon but must be in with a big chance in this field.

(2) NEVER TO CLEVER has finished in front of him before and should challenge.

(6) JOHNNY DOGS found no support on debut but wasn’t disgraced. He will enjoy the extra – respect.

Despite not striding out last time, (5) BYE BYE BIRDIE did well and was not far off. He could get into the reckoning.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

This is not a strong field and if debutante (3) BLESS MY STARS has any ability she should take it.

(1) MERCURIAL JET is running close up and could take advantage if the newcomer is not at peak fitness.

(4) COUNTESS DANZA, (5) FLYING SPIRIT and (2) LUNAR BALLADE are looking to improve over the extra.

(8) QUEEN BRITANNA should not be far off and can be tossed into that quartet mix.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(1) BELTWAY disappointed on the poly last time. Will want to make amends.

(4) EBULLIENCE had problems in that last run. But it was after a rest. Could do better.

(6) HEART AND MIND needed that last outing and (9) SILVER CLOCK is capable of pulling this.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(8) SPIELBERG and (9) FAR AWAY WINTER were backed on debut but found problems. They both will come on in heaps and should be involved in the finish.

(15) VARTACUS has blinkers on for the first time and any improvement should see him right there at the finish.

The fight for minor money could lie between (1) FOREVER FREE, (12) PENDRAGON, and stablemates to the first mentioned, (13) TANGANGA and (14) UNCLE TICKY BIRD.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

On their recent meeting over this course and distance, (8) ROZARA should confirm form with (9) SLALOM QUEEN, (1) BEFORE THE DAWN, (7) SWEET SENSATION and (5) SEEMYVISION, however, the form may not hold up.

(4) GREENS races in her new yard and could win fresh.

(6) ALL OF ME is doing better and is one for the short list.

(3) MIDNIGHT GEM ran below form in his last two. Must be included in those novelty bets.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(1) FENNEC FOX bounces back to form, she should win this in a canter, however, she appears to have serious problems.

(3) LOVE BITE is in form and is looking to complete a hat-trick.

(5) SAMOA, (9) VERINOVA, (7) FEATHER THE NEST and (8) STORMY LASS have all been ticking over nicely and must be respected.

(10) ROSE FOR TRIPPI seems like a talented two-year-old. She could feature somewhere.

(6) SPANISH SONG could run well after a lengthy lay-off.