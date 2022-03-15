In-form Kharisma can defy topweight

Kharisma (in orange) staving off Lim’s Dream in his last start. He looks set to make it back-to-back wins in Saturday’s Class 1 event over 1,200m, judging by his gallop yesterday.

It is said, weight can stop a train. True.

But if the train is going full throttle, like what Kharisma is doing on the racetrack, it becomes a thoroughly different matter.

Sure, Kharisma will have to carry 59kg in Saturday’s $100,000 Class 1 sprint. It means he will be giving – as much as 9kg to the likes of Gold Star.

But, we reckon he is up to the task.

Yes, this train is going places.

In preparation for that 1,200m flyer, trainer Stephen Gray sent his speedster for a spin on the training track yesterday morning and those who saw it reckoned he looked in good order.

Kharisma had Marc Lerner in the irons and, with little urging, Kharisma ran out the 600m in 39.3sec. While not the fastest gallop at Kranji yesterday morning, it was impressive.

A five-year-old with a healthy 23 starts under his girth, Kharisma has been racing in good heart.

Although Saturday’s assignment will be only his second for the current season, Gray has certainly kept him in winning order.

It was a week ago that Kharisma made an appearance at the trials and he blew them away. He beat the talented Fame Star by a length while leaving Minister and Rocket Star in his wake.

That day, Lerner was the man in the saddle. Indeed, the Frenchman has been jealously guarding his seat on Kharisma.

He was victorious on the horse on Jan 15 – which was his last race outing – and same too on Nov 14 when they won a Class 1 sprint while carrying 56kg.

Come Saturday, Gray might seek some weight relief. That, we will know later. But, for now, it looks like Kharisma is set for a big show – even with that big weight.

At the other end of the handicap, Gold Star turned in a pleasing workout, running the 600m in 37 sec.

Prepared by Tim Fitzsimmons, Gold Star has not won since last September. But he seems to be running into some condition, as was evident on his last-start second behind the fabulous Lim’s Kosciuszko last month.

In that race, which was over the 1,200m, Gold Star powered home from near last. But, at the finish, he was able to get to only Lim’s Kosciuszko’s girth.

Trainer Gray has entered a compact team of 10 for the upcoming meeting and, aside from Kharisma, he could, on the weekend, pull another winner out of the hat.

That would be Dancing Tycoon. He, too, was out on the training track and his work with Wong Chin Chuen on board was good stuff.

Sent over the 600m, he disposed of it in 37.8sec.

Sparingly raced, Dancing Tycoon has a win and a third to show from his two Kranji starts.

That first one was on Jan 15 when he ran a smack-up third to War Commander.

A month later, Gray – confident that his charge would do better – sent him to contest another Open Maiden sprint.

Racegoers, who were impressed with his debut performance, went for him at the betting windows and eventually sent him off as the $11 top pick in the 1,200m race.

He justified that confidence when, coming from a midfield spot at the turn for home, he beat Blazing Kid in a photo-finish.

Dancing Tycoon gets pride of place in Saturday’s “Novice” event over the 1,200m. He comes up against some opposition like Te Akau Ben, who also worked well, running the 600m in 38.3sec with Jake Bayliss up.

But Dancing Tycoon is getting better with racing and could put together back-to-back wins.

Yesterday’s Kranji gallops:

CLASS 1 – 1,200M

Kharisma H (M Lerner) 39.3.

Grand Koonta (CC Wong) 35.5.

Minister (K A’Isisuhairi) 37.5.

Sacred Croix 37.6.

Makkem Lad (F Yusoff) barrier/34.2.

Fame Star 43.7.

Nepean (M Kellady) 37.6.

Gold Star H 37.

Nowyousee (I Amirul) canter 43.6.

Monday: Rocket Star

(J Bayliss) H canter/37.2.

CLASS 3 – 2,000M

So Hi Class (N Zyrul) 36.5.

Gold Strike H (Lerner) canter/42.4.

Preditor (Kellady) 37.4.

Real Success 42.3.

Tangible 40.

Monday: Elite Incredible H 38.8.

Pennywise (T Krisna) canter/37.2.

Trumpy H 43/35.

CLASS 4 – 1,600M

Limited Edition (O Chavez) 36.5.

King Louis (Bayliss) barrier/36.

Silent Partner (Yusoff) barrier/35.1.

St Alwyn 37.4.

Monday: Shepherd’s Hymn H 41/38.

CLASS 4 – 1,400M

Boomba (Bayliss) 38.1.

Chivalric Knight H (Chavez) 39.6.

Billy Elliot (Lerner) H 39.5.

Russian Twist (Amirul) 35.5.

Salamence H (S John) 37.7. Monday: Lankaran (L Beuzelin) 39.5. War Commander H canter/36.9. Harry Dream 39.6.

The Shadow H 37.5.

CLASS 4 – 1,200M

The August (M Akmazani) 40.1.

Sacred Suite (R Shafiq ) 39.6.

Big Tiger H (Wong) 40.8.

Wecando 37.2.

Aftermath (Wong) 38.1.

Eight Ball (M Zaki) 36.9.

Prodigal 37.1.

King Zoustar (Zyrul) 36.6.

Sun Rectitude 39.6.

Monday: Siam Royal Orchid H 42/35. Renzo (A’Isisuhairi) canter/36.9.

NOVICE – 1,200M

Dancing Tycoon H (Wong) 37.8.

Blue Idol (A’Isisuhairi) 37.5.

Te Akau Ben H (Bayliss) 38.2.

Captain Legacy (M Nunes) 35.6.

Supernatural 42.4.

Silent Is Gold 39.5.

Classic Eleven 40.2.

CLASS 5 (1) – 1,600M

Atlas H (Zaki) 37.7.

Don De La Vega H (Bayliss) 37.9.

Ima (Chavez) barrier/ 35.4.

Fort Mustang (T See) 39.2.

Sun Palace H (Nunes) 35.8.

Starfortune (Beuzelin) 38.2.

Khao Manee (Wong) 38.8.

King’s Speech 40.1.

Laksana 37.9. Cizen Lucky 38.

CLASS 5 (2) – 1,600M

Magnificent Gold 40.3.

Centurion H canter/39.3.

Golden Teak pace work/gallop.

Silkardo 37.3.

Happy Heart (I Saifudin) 39.6.

Silver Joy (Koh) 37.1.

Monday: Diamond Mine (WH Kok) 38.3.

CLASS 5 (1) – 1,400M

Summer Wind H 37. Mighty Vain 40.8. Anara (Beuzelin) 39.8.

Clarton Treasure canter/43.7.

Intrepid H 39.1.

Cavalla Court (Beuzelin) 38.7.

Whistle Grand (Lerner) 39.4.

Chipmunks (Shafiq) canter/37.2.

Fast And Fearless (A’Isisuhairi) 41.3.

Monday: Super Speed 36.4.

CLASS 5 (2) – 1,400M

God’s Gift 37.9. Smoke And Mirrors (Chavez) 37. Pasir Pinji 39.3.

Eunos Ave Three H 39.3.

Qiji Auston 37.9.

Atlantean H (Beuzelin) 36.2.

Awesome Conqueror (Saifudin) 34.9. Big Day H (Akmazani) 35.5.

Auspicious Day 42.7.

Military Chairman 40.1.

Coming Fast (PH Seow) 35.8.

Mings Man (Zyrul) 36.6.

CLASS 5 – 1,200M

Crown Gift (John) 38.1.

Big Green Hat (Kellady) 37.7.

Tax Free (Saifudin) pace work.

Galaxy Star H (Zaki) 37.7.

Red Roar (Saifudin) 38.4.

Super Incredible (See) 36.9.

City Gate 37.3.

Wednesday H (Wong) 36.6.

Monday: Nate’s Champion 38.4.

Boom Shakalaka 39.8.

OPEN MAIDEN – 1,200M

Shang Chi H (Kellady) 36.9.

Beyond Sacred 37.6.

Tassel (M Ewe) 35.6.

Sugar Rush 35.8.

Raging Brave H (Akmazani) 34.3.

Battle Win 34.7. Blazing Kid H (Chavez) 36.5. Happy Wonderful (Shafiq) canter/35.1.

Kranji Jewel (Lerner) barrier/37.4.

Legacy Fighter 35.9.

Melody Fair 34.7.

Wan Legacy 42.8.

Angel Baby 43.5.

Xiyou 40.2.

Monday: Pushtolimit (Kok) 36.4.