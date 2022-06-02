In-form Savannah Winter could sizzle in Race 6

RACE 1 (1,100M)

(6) SEISMIC EVENT has tended not to finish off her races but has experience and could steal a break. (1) DAMMI is a classy colt and his trainer Alan Greeff knows what is needed to win on debut.

(2) FLYING ASTERIX and (3) LE BONHEUR are from a yard that give their runners educational runs so others are preferred.

(4) LEDELL’S ECHO and (5) NEW PERSPECTIVE are two newcomers from trainer Gavin Smith and either could win.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) RHYTHM OF THE RAIN threw in a shocker after three good efforts. She joined the Alan Greeff yard and was not disgraced when runner-up on the Polytrack at her last start. On her best form she clearly would win a race as weak as this.

(2) LA FILLE did not show her best on the Polytrack on local debut. She has been unreliable on the turf as well but could earn some money.

(4) RIO SUPREMO and (5) KLASERIE need to do more to win a race but could pick up some money.

(8) ANGELS DEB’S improved nicely off her debut. She could go one better.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(2) ABSOLU NOIR does have some ability. Inexperience has cost him dearly in his last two starts and he could be ready to strike a winning performance.

(1) MACTAVISH makes a local debut and would not be a surprise winner.

(3) POWER SURGE has improved with his current trainer and should fight out the finish once again.

(4) SAILAWAY WITH ME will probably appreciate the return to the turf and is another with a winning chance.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(3) KALAHARI FERRARI is in good form and visits from the Western Cape. His form is good enough to win this race.

(1) JEAN’S MAN and (2) CELTILLUS have both been in very good form and are not out of it but are better on the Polytrack.

(6) SLINGS AND ARROWS may have just needed his last start, so deserves some respect.

(9) STORM CHASER has done really well for trainer Zietsman Oosthuizen and can contest the finish once again.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(1) GILLIAN ANNE has lost her form but is quite capable of an upset if showing her best side.

(3) EMALINE will appreciate the drop in distance and she clearly deserves respect. Stable companion (5) SHINE A LIGHT and (6) PARIS OPERA both have winning chances. Paris Opera in particular is well suited for this course and distance. Include them in those novelty bets.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) SAVANNAH WINTER is clearly a better horse on the Polytrack and her form cannot be dismissed lightly. She can quite easily win a race like this.

(2) HERRIN is battling to pick up a winning thread but remains in good heart and should be right there at the finish once again.

(6) MESMERIZING MOON has done well over this course and distance and will put pressure on Savannah Winter.

(7) SING GIRL SING is improving and could prove better than her merit rating.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(2) CHE VINCERA was a decent winner at just her second start. Trainer Justin Snaith sends her from the Western Cape and the hint should be taken note of. She has a big winning chance.

(3) CHERE FOR ME was a bitter disappointment in her latest start. Her form before that was pretty good and she could bounce back but may now be looking for the turn. Most of the others are coming off maiden wins and are still unexposed types. The best of them could be (7) NO GREATER LOVE, who won nicely on debut.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) AND WE DANCED was not disgraced on her local debut. The step-up in distance and return to the turf will not be a problem and she always gives of her best.

(2) BOLD RESOLVE has clearly improved with the aid of blinkers and quickened nicely to win last time despite being slowly away.

(10) MAYFERN is battling to win but is usually not far behind the winner at the line.

(17) MASTERFUL and (18) EUPHORIC have both been in good form this season and must be respected if given a run. Both are on the reserve list.

RACE 9 (2,000M)

Another tough race to end a difficult day for punters. Go wide in the exotics.

(2) MAGNUM FIRE might be at his very best over further than this, but is clearly the one with the best form in the book.

(3) ZIG ZAG is unreliable but does have a winning chance.

(4) AMERICAN LANDING has not won for some time but is course-and-distance suited and has a chance.

(6) ALMIGHWAAR was not disgraced in the East Cape Derby and should run a big race.

(9) JACK AND GINGER and (10) BOLD STRIKE have been good on their day and have to be respected.