Fortune Bowl up next for Street Of Dreams

Makin scoring his only Kranji win in a Class 4 race (1,400m) on Oct 21 with Manoel Nunes aboard. The Brazilian jockey will jump back on the Written Tycoon four-year-old in the Class 3 race (1,400m) on Jan 27.

Street Of Dreams did not make a victorious comeback on Jan 20, but trainer Steven Burridge was still overall happy with the run.

The weight of expectations rode over the much-awaited return of the former boom four-year-old. A sensational six-in-a-row springboarded the son of Dundeel as one of the early favourites to the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge in 2023, but he went amiss.

The rot set in at his first shot at glory. On May 20, he ran unplaced in the Group 1 Kranji Mile (1,600m), which was meant to be the prelude to those 4YO riches.

A high suspensory curtailed those lofty plans, leaving connections wondering if he would have tested eventual Singapore Derby winner Golden Monkey.

Amazingly, they were given a chance to get an answer at Street Of Dreams’ comeback in a Class 1 race (1,200m) on Jan 20. Golden Monkey was in the line-up.

Neither won in the end, with Silent Is Gold refusing to buckle all the way to the line, despite being in receipt of 8.5kg from Golden Monkey, the runner-up.

Street Of Dreams momentarily loomed as a threat when he swung out the widest for Manoel Nunes, but the last 200m lacked the firepower of his “six-shooter”.

Burridge thought the run was still full of merit, though.

“Street Of Dreams had eight months off. He put on some weight, though I’m not so sure about the 17kg increase,” he said.

“I said all along that whatever he did from that first race, he would improve from it.

“Maybe he didn’t like the soft track, and the outside barrier (10) didn’t help either. He was pushed wide at the turn.

“He’s pulled up good and we’ll now set him for the Fortune Bowl (over 1,400m on Feb 11), and maybe the Committee’s Prize a month later (over 1,600m on March 9).”

After being shelved for a few years during Covid-19, both Group 3 events have been reinstated for one last hurrah in Singapore’s final racing season.

With Nunes committed to Super Salute for the Fortune Bowl, Burridge had been making a few phone calls in search of another rider.

The veteran Australian trainer has yet to secure a name, but is confident it will not take too long.

“I first approached jockey Blaike McDougall through (ex-Kranji trainer) Brian Dean’s brother Colin Dean, who’s a valet in Melbourne,” said Burridge.

“They told me he was a good jockey. I was keen to give him a try.

“At first, he said he would come, but he then took a ride in the Hobart Cup on the same day.

“So, that didn’t work out. I’ve got a few other names, but until now, I’m still fishing around.”

One hoop whose arm he did not have to twist to get back on his Jan 27 runner Makin is Manoel Nunes.

The five-time Singapore champion jockey only got off at the Written Tycoon four-year-old’s last two starts when Burridge put 2kg claimer Yusoff Fadzli on to shave off some weight off his big imposts.

The 2022 Singapore champion apprentice jockey did not lose marks with two second placings, including the last one in the last race of 2023 on Dec 30, when he beat all but the promising Silo.

With Makin rising in class in the $70,000 Class 3 race (1,400m), a claimer was no more necessary.

Besides the more favourable 53kg, Burridge was also pleased with the lower draw in barrier No. 4 (compared to 12 at his last start).

There is still one major hurdle to overcome, though – his last-start nemesis Silo.

“He’s up in class, and Silo is hard to beat again. There’s not much pull in weights between the two since they last met when Silo beat him – 1½ kg for a 2½-length beating.

“But he’s got a nice weight and he’s at least drawn in this time. Last time he drew wide and had to settle at the rear.”

Burridge is also saddling the resuming Lim’s Craft. To be ridden by A’Isisuhairi Kasim, the rising nine-year-old has his job cut out, but his trainer remained upbeat.

“Lim’s Craft will be at his first 2024 race,” he said.

“He hasn’t raced since Dec 9 because there were no races for him. I didn’t want to run him on the Polytrack.

“He trialled well last week, he ran second to Red Dot. He’s drawn barrier No. 1, so fingers crossed.”

