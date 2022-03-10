Fountain Of Fame goes for a double

Last start winner Fountain Of Fame (No.4) getting his first win on his 23rd race. He looks like he can make it back-to-back wins judging by his gallop at Kranji yesterday morning.

It is a rarity – but not an impossibility – to see a Class 5 horse put together a race-to-race double.

It has happened before and, if it is to happen again, the horse to do it could be Fountain Of Fame.

Ahead of his assignment on Sunday, the five-year-old turned in a fluent gallop on the training track yesterday morning.

Ridden by Louis-Philippe Beuzelin, Fountain Of Fame disposed of 600m in 39.8sec.

It was a good piece of work and trainer James Peters would have been pleased.

After all, the New Zealand-bred galloper took a long time to finally break the duck.

Indeed, he only did it at his 23rd start.

But, like they say, all it takes is a trickle to bring on a flood.

Well, at this time, we are not looking at Fountain Of Fame rattling off a string of victories.

But, sure as ever, he looks capable of winning his second race.

Last time out, on Feb 13, Peters sent him over 1,200m on the Polytrack and Marc Lerner was entrusted with the task of steering him home.

The Frenchman had ridden him in a previous race when he finished fourth to War Commander and, before that, in a trial on Jan 16.

So, he knew what he had beneath him and he made it count. He squeezed every ounce of fight from his mount, who charged home to mow down Good Catch.

Fountain Of Fame goes over the mile on Sunday. It is 400m more than that winning trip. But, on his breeding, Fountain Of Fame should relish the extra distance.

While operating under the radar, trainer Desmond Koh has been upping the tempo and putting the winners on the board.

He pulled off a double last Saturday, taking the opening event with Sun Rectitude and the fifth with Thomas De Lago.

A week before, another one from his yard – Luck Of Master – won in a canter.

He has entered a team of seven for Sunday’s action and the ace in his hand could be Moongate Star.

The five-year-old son of Atlante was another one who impressed on the training track.

With Saifudin Ismail in the saddle, Moongate Star ran the trip in a fast 34.8sec. He had stablemate Chivalric Knight – who is not entered for the upcoming meeting – as a galloping companion.

A prolific moneyspinner, Moongate Star has the envious record of four wins, four seconds and four thirds from 16 outings.

He is a trier and Koh will agree, a really good horse to have in the yard.

Moongate Star’s form figures over his last four runs reads as such: 3-1-2-2.

Last time out, he ran second to Heartening Flyer in a 1,200m sprint on the Polytrack.

The turf may be his Achilles Heel, as all his four wins have been on the alternate surface.

But he has not been given many opportunities to race on the turf. This will be his third time.

But he did run third to Makkem Lad in a Class 3 sprint on grass.

That was many moons ago. This assignment will also be his first in the new season. But we know he can race well fresh, having won on debut. So, no problems there.

It is a good field assembled for the $70,000 sprint over 1,200m.

Koh and the Gold Hill Stable would love to lay claim to the prize and Moongate Star is not without a sporting chance.

Guide to yesterday’s gallops at Kranji by Sunday’s runners:

RACE 1

Legacy Roar (K A’Isisuhair) 37.1.

RACE 2

Street Of Dreams (WH Kok) 38.4.

RACE 3

Graviton (Kok) canter/42.6.

Grand Fighter pace work.

RACE 7

Star Empire H (M Ewe) 37.3.

RACE 8

Conflagrance H 37.3.

Sound The Siren (N Zyrul) 38.4.

Fountain Of Fame H (L Beuzelin) 39.8.

RACE 9

Moongate Star H ( I Saifudin) 34.8.

Paletas (Beuzelin) gallop.

RACE 10

Seson 41.3.

Healthy Star (A’Isisuhairi) 43.6.

RACE 11

Street Cry Success 38.8.

Prodigal H 37.8.